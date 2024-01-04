en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘If Not Now, When?’ – Saatchi Gallery Spotlights Female Sculptors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:22 pm EST
‘If Not Now, When?’ – Saatchi Gallery Spotlights Female Sculptors

An exhibition currently displayed at the Saatchi Gallery, titled ‘If Not Now, When? Generations of Women in Sculpture in Britain 1960-2023,’ is shedding light on the experiences and contributions of women in the world of sculpture, a field historically dominated by men. The exhibition features the work of 29 female sculptors who responded to questionnaires circulated by Lorna Green in 1989, and a follow-up in recent years.

Artistic Insight

Among the artists showcased is Kim Lim, whose first full career retrospective forms part of the exhibition. Lim’s artistic journey, which transitioned from found wood and painted steel in the 1960s to a focus on stone carvings in the late 1970s, is explored in-depth. Her work with marble, Portland stone, and granite had a profound impact upon its discovery.

Sculpture in Evolution

Lim’s retrospective is also concurrently on display at the Hepworth Wakefield, providing audiences a comprehensive view of her evolution as an artist. The exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery not only celebrates the mastery of these female artists but also underscores their resilience and innovation in a field traditionally reserved for their male counterparts.

Women in Sculpture

The exhibition is an exploration of over six decades of women’s contributions to sculpture in Britain. It presents a compelling narrative of persistence, creativity, and artistic evolution, highlighting the significance of these artists’ works in the broader context of art history. The exhibit serves as a testament to the enduring impact of women artists and their indelible mark on the world of sculpture.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

