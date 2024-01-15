Ieshaan Sehgaal Unveils a Fresh Persona in New Track ‘Fer Milange’

Former ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal has marked a distinct turn in his musical journey with the release of his new track ‘Fer Milange.’ The music video for this soul-stirring melody, released under Times Music, was shot in Chandigarh and presents Sehgaal in an entirely different light than his fans are used to.

A Fresh Persona

Breaking away from his perceived public image, Sehgaal appears in the music video in traditional kurta pyjama attire, embodying a small-town character. This character, exuding innocence and purity, is a stark contrast to his previous roles. Sehgaal, excited about this transformation, said, ‘I think they haven’t seen me in a beard and kurta pyjamas. I am excited about that.’

The decision to represent this distinct character was fueled by the innocence it conveyed, a quality that resonated with Sehgaal upon hearing the song. This strategy shows a new facet of Sehgaal’s artistry, highlighting his versatility as a performer.

Views on Love

Sehgaal also shared his personal perspective on love, stating, ‘Love is not for everyone, and I think it’s not for me — at least, not until now.’ Despite this belief, he enjoys playing romantic roles. ‘At least there, I can have a romantic love life,’ he added. This confession adds an intriguing layer to the artist’s journey, underscoring the contrast between his on-screen persona and real-life perspectives.

Confidence in Success

Despite his unconventional approach to the music video, Sehgaal expressed confidence in the success of ‘Fer Milange.’ He complimented Deedar’s singing and confidently predicted, ‘It’s a hit for sure… I am sure people will love it.’ This song, according to Sehgaal, is a mesmerizing journey that transcends musical boundaries and promises to leave an indelible mark on listeners’ hearts.