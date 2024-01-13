Idowu Akinsade Celebrates Women’s Success and Discusses New Movie ‘Omo Sekinat’

In a recent interview, actress and producer Idowu Akinsade lauded the escalating triumph of women in the movie industry. According to Akinsade, women are steadily gaining ground and showcasing exceptional accomplishments in a field that was once predominantly male-dominated. She believes that the sky is merely the starting point for women’s success in the industry, with recent trends serving as proof of this ascension.

Women-Centric Content Gaining Popularity

Increasingly, audiences worldwide are gravitating towards women-oriented Videos on Demand on OTT platforms. This shift highlights the breaking of gender stereotypes and the growing demand for more women-centric content. A wave of new narratives celebrating the power and resilience of women is sweeping the industry, with viewership statistics indicating a clear preference for shows featuring strong, complex female characters. This demand-driven shift is encouraging greater creative freedom and inclusivity within the movie industry.

‘Omo Sekinat’ – A Tale of Betrayal and Redemption

Akinsade also took the opportunity to discuss her latest movie, ‘Omo Sekinat’. Directed by Okiki Afolayan and starring actors such as Mide Martins, Lateef Adedimeji, and Laide Bakare, the movie explores themes of betrayal, wickedness, forgiveness, and karma. Since its release, ‘Omo Sekinat’ has been garnering rave reviews on Yoruba Plus TV’s YouTube channel, further testament to the widespread acceptance and love for stories highlighting women’s experiences and strength.

Overcoming Challenges and Diversifying Interests

Despite facing numerous challenges in her journey, Akinsade’s dedication to her craft in filmmaking remains unwavering. Aside from her film endeavors, Akinsade is also a successful entrepreneur, running a kitchen and catering service in Maryland, USA. Furthermore, she works as a social worker, demonstrating her commitment to community and service. As she continues to break barriers and push boundaries, Akinsade symbolizes the rising wave of women’s success in the film industry and beyond.