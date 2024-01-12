Iconic ‘The Crown’ Costumes and Items to be Auctioned Online

An unprecedented online auction is set to make waves in the realm of entertainment and historical collectibles. The auction features an array of iconic costumes and items from the popular Netflix series, ‘The Crown’. This event presents a unique opportunity for fans and collectors alike to acquire a piece of the series’ rich history.

Exclusive Collection on Offer

The auction will feature over 450 items from all six seasons of ‘The Crown’, each painstakingly crafted to reflect the historical period they represent. Key lots include a powder blue ballgown worn by Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II and the infamous ‘revenge dress’ donned by Emma Corrin in her portrayal of Princess Diana. Other items range from Jackie Kennedy’s pink suit to Queen Elizabeth’s Launer handbags, capturing the essence of different eras in the series.

More Than Just Memorabilia

The auction’s appeal extends beyond the allure of owning on-screen memorabilia. The attention to detail and historical accuracy infused into each item on offer gives them a distinct value. This is not merely a collection of costumes and props, but a meticulously curated selection of artifacts that mirror the evolution of the British royal family.

Bidding for a Cause

The proceeds from the auction will not just satisfy fans’ collection cravings, but will also contribute to a noble cause. Profits will be directed towards establishing the Crown Scholarship program at the National Film and Television School. This initiative aims to nurture the next generation of film and television makers, ensuring that the art of storytelling continues to flourish.

The live sale of 150 items will take place on February 7, while the remaining lots will be available for bidding online from January 30. Whether you’re a fan of the series or a connoisseur of historical collectibles, this auction presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of television history while supporting a significant cause.