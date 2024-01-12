en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Iconic ‘The Crown’ Costumes and Items to be Auctioned Online

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
Iconic ‘The Crown’ Costumes and Items to be Auctioned Online

An unprecedented online auction is set to make waves in the realm of entertainment and historical collectibles. The auction features an array of iconic costumes and items from the popular Netflix series, ‘The Crown’. This event presents a unique opportunity for fans and collectors alike to acquire a piece of the series’ rich history.

Exclusive Collection on Offer

The auction will feature over 450 items from all six seasons of ‘The Crown’, each painstakingly crafted to reflect the historical period they represent. Key lots include a powder blue ballgown worn by Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II and the infamous ‘revenge dress’ donned by Emma Corrin in her portrayal of Princess Diana. Other items range from Jackie Kennedy’s pink suit to Queen Elizabeth’s Launer handbags, capturing the essence of different eras in the series.

More Than Just Memorabilia

The auction’s appeal extends beyond the allure of owning on-screen memorabilia. The attention to detail and historical accuracy infused into each item on offer gives them a distinct value. This is not merely a collection of costumes and props, but a meticulously curated selection of artifacts that mirror the evolution of the British royal family.

Bidding for a Cause

The proceeds from the auction will not just satisfy fans’ collection cravings, but will also contribute to a noble cause. Profits will be directed towards establishing the Crown Scholarship program at the National Film and Television School. This initiative aims to nurture the next generation of film and television makers, ensuring that the art of storytelling continues to flourish.

The live sale of 150 items will take place on February 7, while the remaining lots will be available for bidding online from January 30. Whether you’re a fan of the series or a connoisseur of historical collectibles, this auction presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of television history while supporting a significant cause.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
9 mins ago
Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Set for 2025 Release
The world prepares to witness a magnified glimpse into the life of the globally revered pop icon, Michael Jackson, with the biopic titled ‘Michael.’ Slated for release on April 18, 2025, the film is a production of renowned director Antoine Fuqua and producer Graham King. With Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, marking his acting debut by
Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Set for 2025 Release
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
19 mins ago
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
Leah Halili Set to Unveil New Single 'Change', Marking Her Solo Debut
20 mins ago
Leah Halili Set to Unveil New Single 'Change', Marking Her Solo Debut
Anthony Anderson's Emmy Hosting Gig Sparks Controversy Amid Past Allegations
15 mins ago
Anthony Anderson's Emmy Hosting Gig Sparks Controversy Amid Past Allegations
Yoo Keun-sang Appointed as Adviser for North Korean Human Rights Center
16 mins ago
Yoo Keun-sang Appointed as Adviser for North Korean Human Rights Center
New Biopic 'Back to Black' Explores the Life and Legacy of Amy Winehouse
17 mins ago
New Biopic 'Back to Black' Explores the Life and Legacy of Amy Winehouse
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
6 mins
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
7 mins
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
11 mins
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
16 mins
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
19 mins
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
19 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
20 mins
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
20 mins
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
20 mins
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
1 hour
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app