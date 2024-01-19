Iconic 'School of Rock' Van Hits the Auction Block

The iconic 1987 Dodge Ram B250 Van, a key symbol in the 2003 hit film School of Rock, has hit the auction block. This relic of cinematic history, driven by the charismatic Jack Black in the movie, is being auctioned in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The van, known for its custom artwork featuring the Grim Reaper, brings with it more than just memories of a beloved film. It carries the patina of rock and roll history and remains, in large part, as it was during filming.

A Piece of Cinematic History

The School of Rock van is a rolling testament to the film's narrative, where a rock guitarist transforms into a substitute teacher, leading his students down the path of music. The bidding for this emblem of celluloid history is currently hovering slightly above $5,000. The van, with its sheet metal patches and blend of real and simulated corrosion, continues to embody the rock and roll aesthetic it was meant to represent in the movie.

More Than Just a Van

Whoever bags this auction item won't just be driving home a van. They will be taking with them three guitars, a drum case, and photos from the film, one of which bears the signature of Jack Black himself. Adding to its credibility, the van comes with a Hollywood Rock N Country Certificate of Authenticity. This attests to the vehicle's integral role in the film that not only achieved box-office success but also spawned a stage musical, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a book by Julian Fellowes.

Standing the Test of Time

The School of Rock van has passed through multiple hands since its last sale in 2012. The current auction listing from Bring a Trailer highlights its well-maintained condition, despite the visible wear and tear that only adds to its charm. The van, powered by a 3.7-liter inline-6 engine and sporting a limited-slip differential, stands as a symbol of the enduring appeal of rock and roll and the timeless story of the film it was featured in.