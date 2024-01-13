Iconic ‘Inbetweeners’ Fiat Replica Hits the Market

A replica of the iconic Fiat Cinquecento, known for its recurring role in the popular E4 comedy series ‘The Inbetweeners’, has been placed on the market for sale. This quirky yet endearing vehicle, distinctively painted bright yellow with a mismatched red door, has been a key element in the comedic situations of the show. The car became an emblem of both hilarity and embarrassment for the character Simon Cooper, often landing him and his friends in unforgettable predicaments.

The Fiat’s Infamous Red Door

The car’s red door was not an original feature but rather a result of a hilarious mishap when a character accidentally damaged the door. This unexpected twist added a layer of humor to the series, turning the car into an iconic symbol of the show’s comedic essence. The Fiat’s unusual color scheme made it easily recognizable, making it a favorite among the show’s fans and an integral part of the show’s visual humor.

More Than Just The Inbetweeners

Beyond its role in ‘The Inbetweeners’, the car, affectionately referred to as ‘Betty’, also made an appearance in the medical drama ‘Casualty’. Its on-screen presence in multiple shows further solidifies its status as a memorable piece of television history.

The Replica’s Imperfections

The replica up for sale, however, is not a perfect match to the original. It is a smaller Seicento model and comes with additional flaws such as a broken indicator, cracked windscreen, and a leaky sunroof. Notably, the registration plates bear similar digits to those on the show. Yet, in a charming continuity error, the car’s on-screen counterpart had different numbers on the front and back plates. Despite these discrepancies and imperfections, the replica maintains the unique charm that made the original so beloved.

The sale has garnered some attention, but potential buyers seem skeptical. The car’s imperfections, as well as doubts about the seller’s seriousness, have led some to question the asking price. Yet, for fans of ‘The Inbetweeners’, this iconic replica offers a chance to own a piece of television history, complete with the quirks and flaws that make it uniquely memorable.