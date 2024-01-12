en English
Iconic ‘Friends’ Scripts Found in Trash to be Auctioned in England

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
In an event that harks back to the golden era of sitcoms, two scripts from the fourth season of the internationally beloved television series “Friends” have emerged from the shadows to be auctioned off in England. These documents, containing the words and actions that brought to life “The One With Ross’s Wedding Part 1 and Part II” episodes, were discovered in a trash can at a local England studio by an anonymous studio worker in a tale that combines serendipity with nostalgia.

A Surprise Discovery

The studio employee, who worked in admin support, found the scripts while tidying up the studio. These scripts, that should have originally been destroyed to prevent leaks, were hidden away in a bedside drawer, forgotten until now. The episodes in question featured the Friends characters taking a trip across the pond to England for Ross’s wedding, a memorable event in the ongoing narrative of the series.

The Auction

These artifacts of television history are not going under the hammer alone. Accompanying them are a ticket from the filming, a production hoodie, and a “Friends” DVD box set. The guide price for these items is set between $760 and $1,020. The auction is scheduled for Friday, with the items expected to draw significant attention due to the enduring popularity of “Friends.” This iconic show aired its final episode in 2004, but it still holds a special place in the hearts of viewers worldwide.

Enduring Popularity

The enduring popularity of “Friends” cannot be overstated. Despite airing its final episode over two decades ago, the show continues to attract new fans, maintain its loyal following, and influence popular culture. The auction of these scripts is a testament to the show’s lasting impact and the value attached to its memorabilia. Amidst the digital age, these tangible scripts carry the nostalgia of a time when the world tuned in every week to follow the lives of Monica, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Joey, and Phoebe.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

