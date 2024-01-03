en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Iconic Elkhart Mural Set for Demolition, City Plans Legacy Preservation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
Iconic Elkhart Mural Set for Demolition, City Plans Legacy Preservation

The city of Elkhart is preparing to bid farewell to a local landmark, as a much-loved mural by artist Kelby Love is set for demolition. The prominent mural, painted in 1996 in response to gun violence, is located on the south side of a building within the 1000 block of South Main Street. However, the city has deemed the block’s structures to be beyond repair, with demolition work set to commence on January 8th.

Mural’s Structural Integrity Beyond Repair

Despite tireless efforts to save this iconic mural, structural reports from engineers have concluded that the integrity of the wall and bricks is too compromised. The city, which acquired the building in 2020, explored multiple avenues to rescue and preserve the artwork but to no avail. The demolition is expected to take approximately a month and will pave the way for future development.

Preserving the Artwork’s Legacy

However, the mural’s legacy is far from over. In a bid to immortalize this symbol of peace, high-quality photographs of the mural have been captured, thus enabling future replication. Plans are already underway to recreate the mural close to its original location on South Main Street, acknowledging the role it has played in sparking interest in the area’s development.

A Testament to Kelby Love’s Impact

Mayor Rod Roberson has gone on record to state that Kelby Love’s mural has reached monument status within the city, highlighting its significance in Elkhart’s cultural fabric. The city has also collaborated with Mrs. Love, ensuring that the mural’s legacy will continue to live on, albeit in a different location. As the city braces for the demolition of this iconic mural, it also looks forward to the rebirth of a beloved symbol that has, for decades, stood as a testament to peace and unity in the face of violence.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
36 seconds ago
Kashmiri Poet Asif Safil to Represent His Language at National Symposium of Poets 2024
Renowned Kashmiri poet Asif Safil from Budgam has been selected to raise the flag of the Kashmiri language at the prestigious National Symposium of Poets 2024 organized by Akashvani. Scheduled to take place in Ranchi on January 5, this symposium is an annual event of distinction that brings together poets representing 22 different languages from
Kashmiri Poet Asif Safil to Represent His Language at National Symposium of Poets 2024
AYANEO Introduces FLIP DS: A Dual-Screen Handheld Gaming Console with High-End Features
2 mins ago
AYANEO Introduces FLIP DS: A Dual-Screen Handheld Gaming Console with High-End Features
Embracing the Healing Power of Creativity: Arts for Health in Norfolk and Suffolk
3 mins ago
Embracing the Healing Power of Creativity: Arts for Health in Norfolk and Suffolk
Pro Tools: Revolutionizing the Music Industry
53 seconds ago
Pro Tools: Revolutionizing the Music Industry
San Diego's Weekend Events: A Vibrant Mix of Entertainment, Culture, and Engagement
1 min ago
San Diego's Weekend Events: A Vibrant Mix of Entertainment, Culture, and Engagement
Joe Bonsall Bids Farewell to Touring: Ben James Joins The Oak Ridge Boys
2 mins ago
Joe Bonsall Bids Farewell to Touring: Ben James Joins The Oak Ridge Boys
Latest Headlines
World News
George Wythe's Run in 2023 Arby's Classic Ends with Loss to Harlan County
11 seconds
George Wythe's Run in 2023 Arby's Classic Ends with Loss to Harlan County
Conor McGregor's Return to UFC: A Bold Move to Middleweight
35 seconds
Conor McGregor's Return to UFC: A Bold Move to Middleweight
High Mortality Rate in Premature Infants with Down Syndrome: A Call for Action
37 seconds
High Mortality Rate in Premature Infants with Down Syndrome: A Call for Action
Senator Karen Keiser Shares Legislative Wisdom in New Book
41 seconds
Senator Karen Keiser Shares Legislative Wisdom in New Book
Senator Sherrod Brown Advocates for Fair Trade Practices at Steelworkers Union Hall
43 seconds
Senator Sherrod Brown Advocates for Fair Trade Practices at Steelworkers Union Hall
Stars Align for the 25th Potts Classic: A Stage for Olympic Hopefuls
53 seconds
Stars Align for the 25th Potts Classic: A Stage for Olympic Hopefuls
Embracing the Healing Power of Creativity: Arts for Health in Norfolk and Suffolk
3 mins
Embracing the Healing Power of Creativity: Arts for Health in Norfolk and Suffolk
Bahamian Political Storm: Accusations Fly Over Delay in Freedom of Information Act
3 mins
Bahamian Political Storm: Accusations Fly Over Delay in Freedom of Information Act
Arlington County Board Unveils 2050 Visioning Initiative
4 mins
Arlington County Board Unveils 2050 Visioning Initiative
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
46 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
48 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
1 hour
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app