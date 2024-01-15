Iconic Band Southern Culture on the Skids to Perform at Underbelly

Chapel Hill, NC's iconic underground/indie rock band, Southern Culture on the Skids, is all set to electrify the stage at Underbelly this Sunday night. Revered for their surf-infused rock sound, the band is part of a diverse lineup of musical performances scheduled to take place over the week.

Underbelly's Vibrant Musical Lineup

Known for its eclectic programming, Underbelly will also host Americana singer-songwriter Eric Lindell, accompanied by a live band featuring Jacksonville-based guitarist Jack Mock, on Wednesday. This musical fiesta doesn't stop here. The Jacksonville Symphony is ready to enchant audiences with works by Bach and Beethoven as part of their Symphony in 60 series.

The symphony's jazz series will showcase the Jacksonville Jazz Collective, presenting trio era standards that resonate with jazz enthusiasts. Intuition Ale Works' Bier Hall will welcome the versatile actor and musician Will Oldham, known for his folk singing persona Bonnie "Prince" Billy, on Thursday.

Weekend Performances to Look Forward To

As the weekend approaches, music lovers will be treated to more diverse performances. Easy Honey, a rock n' roll band hailing from Charleston, along with Happy Landing and Rohna, will set the stage on fire at Jack Rabbits on Friday. The same night, the legendary singer-songwriter Judy Collins will charm audiences at the PV Concert Hall.

On Sunday, the Galvin Cello Quartet, comprising renowned cellists Sihao He, Sydney Lee, Haddon Kay, and Luiz Fernando Venturelli, will delight classical music aficionados as part of the Beaches Fine Arts Series. The week promises an artistic extravaganza, offering something for every music lover in the city.