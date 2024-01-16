Icewear Vezzo Builds Anticipation for Upcoming Mixtape 'Live From The 6' with New Single 'Pouring Wok'

Icewear Vezzo, the Detroit-based rapper, is fueling the fire of anticipation for his forthcoming mixtape 'Live From The 6' with the release of a new single and active engagement on social media. The 34-year-old artist, known for his distinct rhythmic flows and raw lyrics, has turned to Instagram to tease and excite his fans about his new project.

Teasing 'Live From The 6'

In a series of posts, Vezzo has hinted that the much-anticipated mixtape could hit the music scene soon, given his fans show enough enthusiasm. This announcement comes after a hiatus of over a year since Vezzo's last project—a collaboration with Gangsta Grillz and DJ Drama, featuring significant artists like Future and Kodak Black—making 'Live From The 6' a highly awaited release.

'Pouring Wok' Gathering Momentum

The first taste of the mixtape comes in the form of a new single, 'Pouring Wok,' that is already creating waves on YouTube. With its catchy trap beats and lyrics referencing the consumption of lean—a blend of cough syrup and soda—the track has quickly amassed nearly 450,000 views. The strong response to 'Pouring Wok' is a clear testament to Vezzo's fans' eagerness for the full mixtape.

Fans Awaiting 'Live From The 6'

As Vezzo continues to stir the pot of anticipation via Instagram, his fans are responding with an increasing demand for the mixtape's release. The single 'Pouring Wok' has only added to their eagerness, indicating that 'Live From The 6' could be one of the most eagerly anticipated mixtapes of the year.