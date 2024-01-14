Ice-T Celebrates Decades-Long Friendship with Mariska Hargitay as ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Returns

As ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ gears up for its 25th season, one constant remains— the enduring friendship between co-stars Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay. The former rapper, who stepped into the shoes of Detective Fin Tutuola nearly a quarter-century ago, reflects on his unexpected journey on television and his bond with Hargitay, one of the longest-standing relationships in the industry.

Ice-T’s Unexpected Journey

When Ice-T, originally known for his gangsta rap persona, joined ‘Law & Order: SVU’ during its second season, he planned to stay for just a few episodes. Little did he know that his stint would turn into a record-breaking tenure, making him the longest-running male actor on television. His transformation from a music icon to a beloved TV detective is a testament to his versatile talent.

Mariska Hargitay: More Than Olivia Benson

Mariska Hargitay, who had made appearances in various TV shows and movies before landing her breakout role on SVU, has not just played Olivia Benson on screen. She became Benson, embodying the character’s spirit both on and off the screen. Her real-life advocacy work, which includes becoming a rape crisis counselor and founding the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004, parallels her on-screen character’s dedication to survivors of assault and abuse.

A Friendship Beyond the Screen

Ice-T doesn’t shy away from expressing his admiration for his co-star. Describing her as a sweet and wonderful person, he acknowledges the luck he has had in sharing the screen with her. He even envisions a scenario where Hargitay hosts ‘Saturday Night Live’, with himself as the musical guest, a testament to their camaraderie and the lightness they bring to the set amidst the often dark themes of the show.

The upcoming 25th season of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ promises to continue this legacy of strong characters and compelling stories, a testament to the vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the dedication of its cast, including new addition Dean Norris. It is the enduring relationships like that of Ice-T and Hargitay that underscore the show’s continued success and influence.