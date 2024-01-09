en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ice Spice Teases New Music with Viral Meme; RIOTUSA Shows Excitement

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:54 pm EST
Ice Spice Teases New Music with Viral Meme; RIOTUSA Shows Excitement

In the latest swirl of the hip-hop universe, the audacious 24-year-old artist, Ice Spice, has given her fans a taste of her upcoming music. She captivated her followers by sharing a snippet of an unreleased track on social media, striking a chord with a viral verse that has already sparked a meme. The engaging line, “Bitches be thinking they the s—, but they ain’t even the fart,” was juxtaposed with a whimsical image of the Nintendo character, Mario.

Teasing New Music, Sparking Memes

The previewed track, pulsating with a funk-inspired hip-hop beat, showcases Ice Spice’s unique blend of playfulness and assertiveness. Her interaction with the producer RIOTUSA, who’s been a constant collaborator in all her solo releases, adds a layer of dynamism to the work. The track boasts confident verses that exude Ice Spice’s superiority over her counterparts, setting an exciting tone for her upcoming ventures.

RIOTUSA’s Excitement and Ice Spice’s Upcoming Album

RIOTUSA, the architect behind Ice Spice’s beats, expressed his exhilaration for the new track on social media. This tease comes as the artist is meticulously crafting her debut full-length album, scheduled for release in 2024. Ice Spice, who first captured attention with her single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and the late 2022 EP ‘Like..?’, is all set to keep her momentum going.

Grammy Contender Ice Spice

Ice Spice’s trajectory is on an upswing as she finds herself in contention for her first Grammy Awards. She has secured nominations including Best New Artist and three others for her collaborations with stalwarts Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj. As the hip-hop world awaits the release of her debut album, Ice Spice’s new music tease and the ensuing meme wave underscore her growing influence in the music industry.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

