Arts & Entertainment

Ice Prince Asserts ‘Oleku’ Pioneered Afrobeats

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:08 pm EST
Nigerian rapper Panshak Henry Zamani, popularly known as Ice Prince, has made a bold proclamation, asserting that his 2011 hit song ‘Oleku’ featuring Brymo was the inaugural track of the genre now referred to as Afrobeats. In a recent interview, Ice Prince delved into the evolution of the genre, recounting the strategic decision he and his team made to add an ‘s’ to Afrobeat, a genre originally conceived by legendary musician Fela Kuti, to define and distinguish their innovative sound.

A Pioneering Decision

The decision, he explained, was taken during the distribution phase of ‘Oleku’ to international radio stations. The move was designed to provide a unique identity to their novel sound, a fusion of traditional Afrobeat rhythms with contemporary pop and hip-hop influences. The term ‘Afrobeats’ was thus coined to label this new musical expression.

Setting the Record Straight

Ice Prince clarified a common misconception, stating that while Ghanaian-British DJ Abrante is often credited with introducing the term Afrobeats, it was in fact under the guidance of Ice Prince and his team that the DJ used the term when he playlisted ‘Oleku’ on BBC Radio. This marked the first instance of the term ‘Afrobeats’ being used in such a context, laying the groundwork for what would become a global music phenomenon.

Inviting Verification

With his claim, Ice Prince has invited music historians and enthusiasts alike to validate the authenticity of his assertion, thereby potentially rewriting the history of Afrobeats. In addition to his revelations about ‘Oleku’, Ice Prince also offered his insights on other topics, such as the rise of fellow Nigerian artists like Wizkid and Burna Boy, the impact of Afrobeats on the global music industry, and his perspective on the current state of the Nigerian and South African music scenes.

Arts & Entertainment Music Nigeria
