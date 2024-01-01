Ice Prince Accuses Jesse Jagz for Choc Boiz Split: An Inside Look

The Nigerian rap scene was once dominated by the formidable Choc Boiz Collective, a group comprising notable artists such as M.I, Jesse Jagz, and Ice Prince. However, the collective has since disbanded, with each member charting their own course in the music industry. The catalyst for this split, according to one of the trio, Ice Prince, was none other than his colleague, Jesse Jagz.

Disintegration of the Choc Boiz Collective

Ice Prince recently expressed his views on the disbandment of the group during an interview. He suggested that Jesse Jagz should have put in more effort to maintain the unity of the group. He also noted that M.I, often blamed for issues within the group due to his role as the elder brother, was not the one at fault, but rather, it was Jesse who needed to step up for the team.

The Aftermath of the Split

Following the split, both Jesse Jagz and Ice Prince left Chocolate City to start their own labels, Jesse Jagz Nation and Super Cool Cat, respectively. This move marked the end of an era, and the beginning of new ventures for both artists. However, Ice Prince’s recent remarks reflect his perspective on the collective’s split and the dynamics among the members during their time together.

Ice Prince’s Contributions to Nigerian Music

Despite the controversy surrounding the disbandment of the Choc Boiz, Ice Prince has made significant contributions to the Nigerian music scene. He claims to have coined the term ‘Afrobeats’, and has expressed his admiration for fellow artists like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Rema. Ice Prince also highlighted the friendly rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa in the music industry, a rivalry that fosters creativity and growth on both sides.