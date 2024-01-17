Ian Trask's 'Strange Histories': A Journey of Creative Reuse and Surreal Visual Narratives

Art is often a reflection of the world we live in, and in Ian Trask's new exhibit, Strange Histories, that world is viewed through a lens of creative reuse and surreal visual narratives. The exhibit, which inaugurates on Friday at the Ball & Socket Arts in Cheshire, showcases over 40 unique slide collages. Visitors will have the chance to engage directly with Trask's work, viewing his collages through antique slide viewers.

Transforming Waste into Beauty

One of the defining characteristics of Trask's art is his innovative approach to materials. With a keen eye for the potential in discarded items, Trask transforms waste materials into captivating works of art. His collages are a fusion of found 35mm photography, analog collage, and assemblage sculpture, resulting in double-exposure pieces that encapsulate various elements such as memory, emotion, and humor.

The Journey of Strange Histories

The journey of Strange Histories began in 2012 when Trask received a substantial donation of slides from the Trachtenberg Family Slideshow Players. This unexpected gift sparked an artistic exploration that continues to this day. The project has grown to encompass hundreds of collages, print editions, and even a collaborative art book.

Experience Art at Ball & Socket Arts

Trask's exhibit is located in Building 3 at Ball & Socket Arts, adjacent to Sweet Claude's in Building 2. The organization invites group visits, which can be arranged through direct contact. The exhibit will be open to the public every Friday to Sunday, from noon until 4 p.m., until February 25th, and offers on-site parking at no cost. An opening reception is scheduled for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., with an artist's talk to follow on Saturday at 10 a.m.