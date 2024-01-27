Ian McShane Shines in the Character-Driven Hitman Drama 'American Star'

Immersing audiences in the desolate landscape of Fuerteventura, a fresh take on the hitman genre unfolds with American Star, directed by Gonzalo López-Gallego. The film deviates from the genre's typical action-packed narrative, spotlighting instead the internal world of its protagonist, Wilson, a government-sponsored assassin played by the ever-versatile Ian McShane.

Character Over Action

Dispelling the genre's conventional focus on violence, American Star devotes its 106-minute runtime to an introspective exploration of Wilson's life. The narrative unfolds not through a flurry of bullets but rather through the character's interactions with the locals during his wait for a target who is unexpectedly absent. Among these connections are Gloria, a bartender, and Max, a young boy - characters who bring a semblance of normalcy to his otherwise secluded life.

Visual Storytelling and the Metaphor of Decay

Parallel to Wilson's sense of decay and isolation is the presence of a wrecked cruise ship, the titular American Star, off the coast. This striking visual metaphor, captured masterfully by cinematographer José David Montero, emphasizes the protagonist's solitude and internal struggles. The film's unique approach to storytelling is largely visual, with a focus on McShane's skillful portrayal of Wilson's emotional journey.

McShane's Performance: A Study in Subtlety

McShane, best known for his action-packed roles in films such as John Wick, delivers a performance of considerable depth in American Star. His portrayal of Wilson is primarily conveyed through expressions and body language, offering a stark contrast to his previous, more action-heavy roles. Despite its subdued approach, the film ultimately arrives at a violent conclusion, staying true to its focus on character development while acknowledging its genre roots.

Available in theaters and on digital platforms in the U.S., American Star is earning praise for its unique take on the hitman genre, offering a character-driven narrative that transcends the traditional tropes of its genre.