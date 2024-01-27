John Wick Franchise Expands: Ian McShane Teases Future Developments

In a recent interview, Ian McShane, the actor known for his portrayal of Winston Scott in the globally acclaimed John Wick franchise, offered intriguing insights about the series' future and the involvement of co-star Keanu Reeves.

John Wick's Future and Keanu Reeves' Rest

McShane suggested that Reeves, who has been the heartbeat of the franchise playing the eponymous hitman, is due for a well-deserved hiatus. The actor's physically demanding performances over the past decade have earned him commendation and, according to McShane, a need for a breather.

Despite this, fans are eagerly anticipating the development of John Wick 5 at Lionsgate. The studio has made it clear that the film's progress is contingent upon Reeves' involvement, emphasizing the indispensable role he plays in the franchise.

Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane's On-Screen Relationship

McShane reminisced about a recent conversation with Reeves, who is currently taking time off. He humorously alluded to their on-screen rapport, drawing a comparison to Vlad the Impaler and a vampire. McShane and Reeves have shared screen space in all four John Wick films, creating a dynamic that fans have come to appreciate.

Expansion of the John Wick Franchise

The John Wick realm is expanding with a multitude of multimedia projects in the pipeline, including several spinoff TV shows and an anime series. One such spinoff, The Continental, has already seen a successful run. This drama miniseries depicted Winston Scott's ascendancy to power, with a younger version of the character portrayed by Colin Woodell. However, McShane was not part of this series.

Adding another feather to his cap, McShane will be seen in the upcoming Ballerina spinoff, co-starring with Ana de Armas, further enriching the John Wick universe.

The franchise's most successful installment to date, John Wick: Chapter 4, raked in over $440 million worldwide. The film is now available for streaming on platforms such as Starz, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV. The franchise has also ventured into the gaming sphere, with titles like Payday 2 and John Wick Hex adding to its extensive repertoire.