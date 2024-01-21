'I.S.S.' Modest Debut, 'Queen Rock Montreal' Success, and More Weekend Box Office Updates

The weekend box office witnessed a sluggish period, raking in a total of $68 million in earnings, an 8% dip from the same weekend the prior year. The absence of a robust holiday tentpole film, akin to last year's 'Avatar: The Way of Water', is partly accountable. The only wide release was the space thriller 'I.S.S.', which debuted to a humble $3 million across 2,520 theaters.
'I.S.S.' - A Different Financial Model
Despite being labeled a bomb by mainstream media, the film's distributor, Bleecker Street, operates on a financial model that doesn't hinge solely on box office performance. Instead, it leans on ancillary revenue streams. 'I.S.S.' received a mixed response, with a 62% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a low C- CinemaScore. The film's viewers were predominantly male, with the largest demographic being 25-34-year-olds. The film saw its best performance in the West, Mountain, and South Central regions.
Imax's 'Queen Rock Montreal' and NEON's 'Origin'
Imax's release of 'Queen Rock Montreal', a digitally re-mastered 1981 Queen concert, was a hit, generating $2 million at 387 theaters, and becoming Imax's most significant exclusive event. NEON's limited release of Ava DuVernay's drama 'Origin' also fared well, earning $875,000 at 125 theaters and exceeding expectations with a $7,000 per theater average. The film was well-received with an 81% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Mean Girls and The Beekeeper
'Mean Girls' held the top spot despite weak numbers during the second weekend, with a 62% decline from its opening weekend, bringing its ten-day total to $49.3 million. This places it 17% ahead of 2004's 'Mean Girls'. The film over-performed at cinemas, surpassing its predicted opening gross of $30 million. The second weekend of 'The Beekeeper' had a slightly better performance with a 50% drop-off to $8.3 million.