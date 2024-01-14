en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Hyeri and Miyeon Discuss Handling Hate Comments: A Look into the Lives of K-pop Idols

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:41 pm EST
Hyeri and Miyeon Discuss Handling Hate Comments: A Look into the Lives of K-pop Idols

In the world of K-pop idols, where fame and adulation often come with a heavy price of personal scrutiny and criticism, two prominent idols – Hyeri and Miyeon – recently shared a personal moment discussing the intricacies of idol life, including their ways of dealing with hate comments.

Understanding Criticism: Miyeon’s Mature Approach

During a candid conversation on Hyeri’s YouTube show, ‘Hyeri’s Club’, Miyeon, a member of the rising girl group (G)I-DLE, displayed a thoughtful and mature perspective on handling criticism. Recognizing that feedback, even if negative, can provide constructive insights, she stated that she uses such comments as motivation to enhance her performance. The idol believes that critics often have valid reasons for their critiques. When faced with such comments, instead of succumbing to despair, she finds herself inspired to practice harder.

Disregarding Superficial Hate: Hyeri’s Experienced Perspective

Hyeri, with her years of experience in the industry, shared her approach to dealing with mindless hate. She expressed that she tends to disregard superficial comments about her appearance, effectively demonstrating her resilience and strong mindset. Such comments, she believes, do not impact her identity or performance and are hence not worth her attention.

Receiving Hate: An Inevitable Part of Celebrity Life

The two idols concurred that receiving hate is an inevitable part of celebrity life. This shared understanding led to an exchange of admiration, with Miyeon’s strong mindset impressing the seasoned idol, Hyeri. A practical demonstration of Miyeon’s values was witnessed when she publicly acknowledged her performance flaws after receiving criticism online. This act of sincerity and humility earned her respect from her critics, further solidifying her mature approach to feedback.

0
Arts & Entertainment Society South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
aespa's Karina Dazzles in Prada Ensemble at Incheon Airport
On January 12, Karina, a member of the globally-renowned K-pop group aespa, astounded the public with her fashion statement as she made her way through Incheon International Airport. Her appearance was far from ordinary; it was a dazzling exhibition of luxury, as she donned a full ensemble from the high-end fashion brand Prada. Jet-Setting in
aespa's Karina Dazzles in Prada Ensemble at Incheon Airport
Edmonds Arts Commission Boosts 'Tourism Promotion Awards' with Extra Funds
6 mins ago
Edmonds Arts Commission Boosts 'Tourism Promotion Awards' with Extra Funds
The Afolayan Effect: Transforming Nollywood One Film at a Time
7 mins ago
The Afolayan Effect: Transforming Nollywood One Film at a Time
Burberry Tote from 'Succession' Sells for $18,750 at Auction
2 mins ago
Burberry Tote from 'Succession' Sells for $18,750 at Auction
Norway's Melodi Grand Prix 2024: First Three Finalists Emerge
3 mins ago
Norway's Melodi Grand Prix 2024: First Three Finalists Emerge
Kevin Powell Illuminates Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy at DuSable Museum
6 mins ago
Kevin Powell Illuminates Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy at DuSable Museum
Latest Headlines
World News
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
39 seconds
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
1 min
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
1 min
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
1 min
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
2 mins
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
2 mins
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
2 mins
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
2 mins
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
2 mins
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app