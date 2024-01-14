Hyeri and Miyeon Discuss Handling Hate Comments: A Look into the Lives of K-pop Idols

In the world of K-pop idols, where fame and adulation often come with a heavy price of personal scrutiny and criticism, two prominent idols – Hyeri and Miyeon – recently shared a personal moment discussing the intricacies of idol life, including their ways of dealing with hate comments.

Understanding Criticism: Miyeon’s Mature Approach

During a candid conversation on Hyeri’s YouTube show, ‘Hyeri’s Club’, Miyeon, a member of the rising girl group (G)I-DLE, displayed a thoughtful and mature perspective on handling criticism. Recognizing that feedback, even if negative, can provide constructive insights, she stated that she uses such comments as motivation to enhance her performance. The idol believes that critics often have valid reasons for their critiques. When faced with such comments, instead of succumbing to despair, she finds herself inspired to practice harder.

Disregarding Superficial Hate: Hyeri’s Experienced Perspective

Hyeri, with her years of experience in the industry, shared her approach to dealing with mindless hate. She expressed that she tends to disregard superficial comments about her appearance, effectively demonstrating her resilience and strong mindset. Such comments, she believes, do not impact her identity or performance and are hence not worth her attention.

Receiving Hate: An Inevitable Part of Celebrity Life

The two idols concurred that receiving hate is an inevitable part of celebrity life. This shared understanding led to an exchange of admiration, with Miyeon’s strong mindset impressing the seasoned idol, Hyeri. A practical demonstration of Miyeon’s values was witnessed when she publicly acknowledged her performance flaws after receiving criticism online. This act of sincerity and humility earned her respect from her critics, further solidifying her mature approach to feedback.