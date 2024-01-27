Hyderabad's Hare Krishna Movement Marks Successful Completion of Heritage Fest

Hyderabad's Hare Krishna Movement recently hosted its annual 'Heritage Fest,' a cultural celebration marking a significant milestone. Organized by SUMEDHASA, the cultural division of the movement, this year's festivity saw a remarkable turnout. Approximately 20,000 students from over 200 schools in Hyderabad participated in a series of contests spread over several months, displaying their talents and competitive spirit.

Celebrating Culture and Knowledge

The Heritage Fest is not just an event; it's an initiative aimed at enhancing intelligence and knowledge through cultural activities. The participants competed in qualifying rounds, quarter finals, semi-finals, and finals, showcasing their skills and cultural richness. This initiative is a testament to the movement's commitment to promoting the arts and culture, and to fostering an environment of learning and growth.

Prize Distribution and Dignitaries

The culmination of the fest was the Prize Distribution ceremony held at Ravindra Bharathi. The ceremony was graced by dignitaries, including the Hon'ble Justice Smt. M.G. Priyadarshini Garu of the Telangana High Court. The attendees applauded the efforts of the participants, further encouraging their pursuits.

Emphasizing Holistic Development

His Grace Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, President of the Hare Krishna Movement and Regional President of the Akshaya Patra Foundation for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, presided over the event. He highlighted how the Heritage Fest isn't merely a cultural celebration; it's an instrument to inculcate self-confidence, leadership, teamwork, and moral and cultural values amongst children. In a world driven by technology and a fast-paced lifestyle, the Heritage Fest serves as a bridge, connecting cultural divides and promoting holistic development.