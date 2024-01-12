Hyatt Unveils Luxurious Park Hyatt Marrakech, Redefining Moroccan Hospitality

Hyatt, a name synonymous with luxury accommodations, has grandly unfurled the Park Hyatt Marrakech, an illustrious addition to its high-end hotel line in Morocco. This opulent resort sprawls across 7.5 hectares and nestles 15 kilometers from Marrakech’s historic Medina district, right by the Al Maaden Golf resort at the Atlas Mountains’ base.

Unrivaled Comfort and Elegance

The Park Hyatt Marrakech, a stunning representation of Moroccan traditions and contemporary luxury, presents 130 guestrooms and suites. Each room is a testament to supreme comfort and elegance, adorned with Berber carpets and Tataoui motif headboards that pay homage to the country’s rich tapestry of culture and heritage.

Artistic Showcase and Amenities

Guests stepping into the resort are greeted by an extensive art collection, courtesy of a partnership with Ifitry Artists’ Residence. Over 700 paintings and decorative objects from artists representing various countries, including Morocco and Japan, deck the walls. The lobby is especially striking, highlighted by a captivating ceramic piece by Mounat Charrat and paintings by Gianni Lucchessi. Beyond the artistic grandeur, the Park Hyatt Marrakech offers an array of amenities. Guests can indulge in the spa, take a dip in the multiple swimming pools, stay fit at the fitness center, and savor diverse culinary delights.

An Important Step in Hyatt’s Expansion

The launch of the Park Hyatt Marrakech marks the eleventh Park Hyatt in the Europe, Africa, and Middle East region, signifying an important stride in Hyatt’s expansion. Morocco, with its renewed interest from travelers seeking enriching cultural experiences, serves as a strategic location for this venture. By providing a home-away-from-home experience that respects Moroccan traditions while introducing new avenues for cultural enrichment, the Park Hyatt Marrakech aims to redefine luxury hospitality.