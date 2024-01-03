‘Hwjn’: A Unique Take on Fantasy Romance in Film

Unveiling an intricate tale of fantasy romance, the film adaptation of Ibraheem Abbas’s celebrated novel ‘Hwjn’ begins, albeit with an exposition-heavy sequence that initially hampers its momentum. Directed by Yasir Alyasiri, ‘Hwjn’ introduces its audience to the realm of jinn, as seen through the eyes of its protagonist – a jinn named Hwjn, portrayed by Baraa Alem.

Breaking Stereotypes and Building Worlds

The narrative breaks away from the stereotypical evil genie trope, establishing that jinn have families and jobs similar to humans. Despite their ability to observe humans, direct interaction is strictly prohibited. Hwjn, an age-old jinn who appears to be a young man of 20 but is in fact 92, lives with his family on the outskirts of Jeddah.

Love, Drama, and Conflict

The heart of the story unfurls when Hwjn falls in love with Sawsan, played by Nour Alkhadra, the daughter of the Abdulraheem family who recently moved into his neighbourhood. Sawsan’s ability to sense Hwjn’s presence leads to unconventional communication via an iPad and a Ouija board, creating a unique dynamic between the two. The plot thickens as Sawsan grapples with a brain tumor and the presence of her boyfriend, while the antagonist, Master Xanam, discovers Hwjn’s royal jinn lineage.

The Struggle and the Resolution

Master Xanam, aiming to exploit Hwjn’s heritage, curses Sawsan in an attempt to coerce Hwjn into marrying his sister Jumara for nefarious purposes. The film’s latter part follows Hwjn’s struggle in the jinn realm amidst tribal conflicts and his relentless efforts to save Sawsan. Despite a melodramatic script and occasional weak visual effects, the film is lauded for the palpable chemistry between the leads, strong supporting performances, and an original score that echoes the grandeur of John Williams’ compositions.

‘Hwjn’ artfully combines familiar fantasy elements with its own unique takes, offering an engaging story that ends on a hopeful note, promising a possibility for sequels. The film, noted for its pathos and a resolution that diverges from typical Hollywood blockbusters, is a collaborative venture between Image Nation Abu Dhabi, VOX Studios, and MBC Studio, featuring a cast of promising Saudi actors. The release date is yet to be announced.