Arts & Entertainment

Humor and Quirks Define the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:12 am EST
Humor and Quirks Define the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards, marked less by controversies and more by a medley of memorable, humorous, and quirky moments, stood in stark contrast to the recent tumult that had engulfed the Golden Globes. The latter had to undergo a rebranding due to internal issues within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The Critics Choice Awards, however, seemed to revel in its light-heartedness and entertaining atmosphere. Chelsea Handler’s monologue, in which she playfully confessed her attraction to Martin Scorsese, was a testament to this.

Noteworthy Moments

Among the highlights from the evening, Kieran Culkin’s discussion of his ear hair, upon winning the Best Actor award, sparked laughter throughout the venue. Similarly, Paul Giamatti’s acceptance speech, featuring a reference to his viral burger order and a mysterious ‘pizza in a bag,’ added to the night’s humor quotient.

Risqué Remarks and Goofy Moments

Jonathan Bailey’s risqué joke while accepting an award for ‘Fellow Travelers’ was another moment that added to the event’s jovial nature. The camera cut to Greta Gerwig at a particularly humorous moment, as Emma Stone mentioned fellow nominee Greta Lee in her acceptance speech for ‘Poor Things’.

Major Winners

The event was also punctuated by some surprising wins. The impromptu award announcement for Best Comedy went to the film Barbie and caused quite a stir. Paul Giamatti, in a shocking turn, trumped Cillian Murphy, further adding to the unpredictable nature of the night. Amidst the humor and quirks, heartfelt speeches were delivered by the winners, resonating with the audience and viewers alike.

These incidents, alongside various memes and ‘goofy little moments,’ made the 2024 Critics Choice Awards a memorable event, where humor and light-heartedness took center stage over significant headlines or controversies.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

