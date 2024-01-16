Hummingbird Creative Group Elevates Morgan Gustafson to Jr. Art Director

In a move that underscores its commitment to nurturing talent, Hummingbird Creative Group, a Cary, North Carolina-based brand strategy and creative agency, has announced the elevation of Morgan Gustafson to the position of Jr. Art Director. This promotion is a testament to Gustafson's exceptional growth, unwavering dedication, and significant contributions to the agency.

Impressive Track Record

Gustafson's ascent is all the more noteworthy as it was her involvement in several award-winning branding projects that paved the way for this advancement. Her portfolio boasts a remarkable array of projects, including those for the 2029 World University Games, Stillwater Development, and the Kramden Institute. These projects have not only received acclaim but also bagged multiple Platinum design awards, underscoring the caliber of her work.

New Role, Greater Challenges

As part of her new role, Gustafson will be collaborating with the creative team to conceptualize and execute ideas across various channels. Her primary objective will be to deliver creative work that not only impresses but also drives tangible results for the agency's clients. In her capacity as Jr. Art Director, Gustafson will also work in close partnership with the Creative Director and account team, ensuring creative excellence right from the concept stage through to completion.

Praise from Top Brass

Wendy Coulter, the CEO/President of Hummingbird Creative Group, lauded Gustafson for her instrumental role in shaping these successful projects. Expressing her pride in Gustafson's accomplishments, Coulter is optimistic about the impact Gustafson will continue to make in her new role. Hummingbird Creative Group, which is renowned for its work with a wide range of clients including those in manufacturing, healthcare, B2B, non-profits, and retail, remains focused on enhancing business value through clear communication of brand differentiation. It remains committed to helping client brands grow and succeed, a mission that Gustafson will undoubtedly contribute to in her new role.