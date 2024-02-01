Human Jukebox to Perform at Super Bowl Soulful 25th Anniversary Celebration

The Southern University's Human Jukebox, a marching band of renowned stature, is all set to rouse the audience at the Super Bowl Soulful 25th Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas. This performance signifies yet another feather in their cap of national recognition. They will be sharing the limelight with Grammy-winning gospel sensation, Kirk Franklin, one of the main performers at the event.

The Human Jukebox's Dynamic Display

The Human Jukebox is acclaimed for its vibrant 'rhythm and bass', a unique sonic signature they intend to showcase during their live performance on Wednesday, February 7. The band's participation in this grand celebration was first disclosed on Instagram by the university, before being reported by The Advocate Newspaper.

Broadcast to a Wider Audience

The event, promising to be a spectacle of rhythm and soul, will be broadcasted to a wider audience on Saturday, February 10 at 7 p.m. on the CBS network. This gives a chance for viewers across the nation to witness the powerful performance of the Human Jukebox, alongside the soulful notes of Kirk Franklin.

Legacy of High-Profile Performances

The Human Jukebox is no stranger to the spotlight, having graced numerous high-profile platforms. Their past performances include presidential inaugurations, major parades, Super Bowls, and appearances in television shows and music videos with major stars. Their upcoming performance at the Super Bowl Soulful Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas carries forward this impressive legacy.