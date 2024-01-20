Hulu's Upcoming Week Packed with Exciting New Releases

Streaming giant Hulu is gearing up for a packed week of releases from January 22-28, 2024. Among the roster, viewers can look forward to the crime-thriller 'The Good Mother' and the biographical drama 'The Imitation Game', both available from January 26.

Unveiling 'The Good Mother'

Stepping into the spotlight is the crime-thriller 'The Good Mother', featuring two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. The film unravels the intriguing story of journalist Marissa Bennings, who forms an unexpected alliance with her son's pregnant girlfriend in a quest to solve his murder. This gripping narrative promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, exploring the complexities of relationships and the pursuit of justice.

Captivating Audiences with 'The Imitation Game'

Also making its way to Hulu's screens is 'The Imitation Game', with Benedict Cumberbatch playing the lead role. The film paints a vivid picture of the life and contributions of Alan Turing, a pioneering figure in developing computing and artificial intelligence. Turing's extraordinary story is brought alive in this biographical drama, shedding light on his remarkable achievements and the personal struggles he faced.

Diverse Range of Releases

Beyond these feature films, Hulu's week-long line-up includes a variety of TV shows catering to a wide range of interests. From 'Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1' to 'America's Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere', 'The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere', and 'TMZ Investigates Season Premiere', there is something for everyone. Other anticipated releases include 'Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1', 'King Richard', 'Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1', 'Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere', 'Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2', 'Deliver Us', 'R.M.N', and 'Brian Banks'. These releases showcase Hulu's commitment to delivering diverse and engaging content to its global audience.