Hulu's February Lineup: A Blend of True Crime, Reality, Dramedy, and Historical Drama

Hulu is gearing up to enrich its streaming library with an assortment of television shows next month, bringing a blend of genres to the table with true crime, reality, dramedy, and historical drama in the mix. A notable addition to the lineup is the reality series 'Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez,' focusing on WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. The show, set to premiere on February 2, promises to offer viewers an intimate look into their lives and careers in wrestling.

Returning Favorites and New Premieres

'Life & Beth,' the dramedy series penned by Amy Schumer, is set to return for a second season on February 16. The series continues the narrative of Beth's life as she navigates significant life events and self-discovery. Adding to the true crime genre, 'Death in the Dorms,' is all set to launch its second season on February 22. The series delves into heart-rending stories of murdered college students, highlighting the emotional turmoil of the victims' families and their pursuit of justice.

Historical Drama and Unique Narrative Approach

Adding a touch of historical drama to the mix, 'Shogun,' based on the novel by James Clavell and set in Feudal Japan, is slated to premiere on February 22. The series stars Hiroyuki Sanada, taking viewers back in time to a period of intense political intrigue and cultural transformation. Rounding off the lineup is a unique true crime series, 'Me, Hereafter.' Set to premiere on February 29, the series offers a novel approach by narrating murder investigations from the victims' vantage point, employing voice actors to lend authenticity to the narrative.

'Self Reliance' Joins the Lineup

Another notable addition to Hulu's February lineup is the show 'Self Reliance.' The series, featuring Jake Johnson in the lead role, follows a character engaged in the 'Most Dangerous Game' with a prize of $1 million at stake. The show deviates significantly from Johnson's previous work, adding an element of thrill to Hulu's diverse offerings.