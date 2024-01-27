Hulu's Diverse Film Catalogue for February 2024: From Horror to Afrofuturism

Hulu, one of the premier streaming platforms, is all set to usher in February 2024 with an impressive array of films. The upcoming month will witness the addition of various genres, from riveting horror flicks and action-packed spy thrillers to poignant drama and insightful documentaries, catering to the diverse tastes of its audience.

'The Cabin in the Woods' and 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Starting February 1, Hulu subscribers can enjoy 'The Cabin in the Woods,' a unique horror film that seamlessly morphs from a typical forest horror into a sharp satirical commentary. On the same day, the platform will also begin streaming 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith.' This engaging spy thriller, starring the formidable duo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

'The Twilight Saga'

For the fans of the 'The Twilight Saga,' February will bring a nostalgic journey down the memory lane. Hulu will drop the entire series, comprising all films from 2008 to 2012, on February 1. This marks a golden opportunity for the saga's enthusiasts to relive the love story of Bella and Edward once again.

'Suncoast' and 'The Space Race'

February 9 marks the premiere of 'Suncoast.' This film, helmed by Laura Chinn in her directorial debut, narrates the tale of a young woman juggling her brother's critical illness and her college life. Another significant addition to Hulu's catalogue is 'The Space Race.' This documentary film, co-directed by Lisa Cortes and Diego Hurtado de Mendoza, premieres on February 13. 'The Space Race' explores the intersection of the aspirations of Black astronauts and social justice. Beginning with Captain Ed Dwight's thwarted moon quest in 1963 and ending with the effects of global civil unrest on the International Space Station in 2020, the film encapsulates the transition of Afrofuturism from fiction to reality.

Moreover, Hulu's February 2024 lineup also includes fresh drops like 'Shogun,' 'Genius MLK X Series Premiere,' 'Alien Vs Predator,' 'Abbott Elementary Season 3 Premiere,' and 'American Idol Season 22 Premiere.' It even features a breakthrough Nat Geo bio series for Black History Month spotlighting Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X.