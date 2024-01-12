Hulu’s ‘Death and Other Details’: A Derivative Plot Overshadowing Stellar Performances

As the curtain lifted on Hulu’s new series ‘Death and Other Details’ on January 16, it was met with a chorus of critique for its derivative plot and lack of originality. The series weaves elements from Agatha Christie’s ‘Death on the Nile,’ ‘The White Lotus,’ and ‘Succession,’ into a murder mystery set on a cruise ship. The ensemble cast, led by Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane, promised intriguing dynamics yet struggled to shine amidst a convoluted plot and a multitude of characters.

Underwhelming Execution of a Potentially Engaging Plot

The premise of the series revolves around a family-owned corporation teetering on the brink of a leadership transition. At the heart of the plot are two murders separated by 18 years, witnessed by Imogene Scott (played by Sophia Reid Gantzert as a child and Violett Beane as an adult). The narrative continuously jumps between various timelines, creating a maze that has left viewers grappling to stay invested in the characters.

Superficial Approach to Social Consciousness

Another cornerstone of the critique is the series’ superficial engagement with social consciousness topics. The attempt to address these issues, while commendable, is viewed as surface-level, failing to resonate with the audience or add depth to the characters or their motivations.

A Disjointed Narrative Overshadowing Noteworthy Performances

Despite the critique, the performances of the ensemble cast, especially Patinkin and Beane, have been applauded. Their attempts to bring life to their characters are evident, but they are overshadowed by a disjointed narrative and an excessive number of characters with elaborate backstories. The series, unfortunately, fails to justify its ten-episode runtime, leaving the audience with a show that is less than the sum of its parts.