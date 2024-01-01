en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Hulu Resurrects M*A*S*H; Disney Channel Series Concludes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
Hulu Resurrects M*A*S*H; Disney Channel Series Concludes

In a bold move, Hulu has breathed new life into the formerly canceled series M*A*S*H, originally aired on The CW network. A trend is emerging where streaming platforms provide discarded shows a second chance, a stark contrast to the traditional network’s approach. Simultaneously, an announcement has been made concerning the conclusion of a long-running Disney Channel series after an impressive seven-season run.

Hulu Revives M*A*S*H

Hulu’s revival of M*A*S*H kickstarted with a two-hour special that premiered on January 1st. This special included exclusive interviews featuring the original cast and executive producers, sharing a plethora of never-before-seen behind the scenes footage, photos, and captivating stories. The show’s finale remains a landmark in television history, boasting the highest-rated telecast ever. Now, fans old and new can relive the acclaimed series through Hulu’s streaming platform.

Streaming Platforms: A Beacon of Hope

The revival of M*A*S*H by Hulu marks a growing trend among streaming services. These platforms offer a lifeline to shows discarded by traditional networks, giving them the opportunity for a fresh start and a chance to reconnect with their fan base. This trend is drastically shifting the dynamics of the television industry, challenging the traditional network’s decision-making process, and providing audiences with a broader range of entertainment options.

Closure for a Disney Channel Series

In contrast to Hulu’s revival strategy, the Disney Channel has announced the conclusion of one of its long-standing series. The show, which has successfully entertained the younger audience over an extended seven-season run, is set to tie up any loose narrative threads and offer a satisfying conclusion for its loyal fans. The end of this series represents the closing chapter of a story that has left an indelible mark on the Disney Channel’s history.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Abby Lee Miller Critiques Britney Spears's Dance Moves, Talks Early Struggles and New Ventures

By BNN Correspondents

The 135th Rose Parade: A Celebration of Music and Humanity

By BNN Correspondents

'Queenpins': From Box Office Flop to Netflix's Number One

By BNN Correspondents

Entertainment Titans Louis Prima and Shecky Greene: Echoes of a Bygone Era

By BNN Correspondents

Derick Cabrido Explores the Power of Love in Horror Cinema with 'Malla ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 19 mins
Derick Cabrido Explores the Power of Love in Horror Cinema with 'Malla ...
heart comment 0
‘May December’: Unraveling Stories through Costume Design

By BNN Correspondents

'May December': Unraveling Stories through Costume Design
Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns
Box Office Resilience: ‘Wonka’ Leads Film Industry’s $9 Billion Recovery in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Box Office Resilience: 'Wonka' Leads Film Industry's $9 Billion Recovery in 2023
24 Intriguing and Under-The-Radar Films to Watch Out for in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

24 Intriguing and Under-The-Radar Films to Watch Out for in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Alex De Minaur Overcomes Shoelace Incident to Secure Victory at United Cup
15 seconds
Alex De Minaur Overcomes Shoelace Incident to Secure Victory at United Cup
Israeli Startup Pioneers Groundbreaking Approach to Transform Cancer
49 seconds
Israeli Startup Pioneers Groundbreaking Approach to Transform Cancer
South Korean President Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
54 seconds
South Korean President Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
Trump's Autocratic Rhetoric Resonates with Iowa Republican Caucusgoers
1 min
Trump's Autocratic Rhetoric Resonates with Iowa Republican Caucusgoers
South Korea and U.S. to Bolster Defense with Enhanced Extended Deterrence Regime
2 mins
South Korea and U.S. to Bolster Defense with Enhanced Extended Deterrence Regime
Potential Allergic Reactions to New Diabetes Drug Tirzepatide: A Case Report
2 mins
Potential Allergic Reactions to New Diabetes Drug Tirzepatide: A Case Report
Chad's Political Shift: Dr. Succes Masra Appointed as Prime Minister
3 mins
Chad's Political Shift: Dr. Succes Masra Appointed as Prime Minister
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Commits to Major Reforms in Labor, Education, and Pension Systems
3 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Commits to Major Reforms in Labor, Education, and Pension Systems
Simple Daily Habits for Improved Hormone Health in 2024: Marina Wright’s Advice
3 mins
Simple Daily Habits for Improved Hormone Health in 2024: Marina Wright’s Advice
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
11 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
29 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
36 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
40 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app