Arts & Entertainment

Hulu Expands 2024 Content Library with ‘The King of Comedy’ and More

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Hulu Expands 2024 Content Library with 'The King of Comedy' and More

Hulu, the popular streaming service, has kicked off 2024 with an impressive expansion of its content library, including the addition of the 1982 film, ‘The King of Comedy’. Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro, the film is a compelling tale of ambition, obsession, and the quest for fame. In addition to this critically acclaimed title, Hulu continues to diversify its offerings with a mix of current, classic, and overseas network series, along with a robust selection of anime and original content.

Unveiling The King of Comedy on Hulu

The King of Comedy narrates the story of Rupert Pupkin, an aspiring stand-up comedian consumed with the desire to rise to fame. His obsession with successful talk show host, Jerry Langford, leads him down a dark path of stalking and kidnapping. Despite its initial commercial failure, grossing only $2.5 million against a $19 million budget, the film has since been appreciated for its prophetic nature and De Niro’s riveting portrayal of a sympathetic psychopath. It boasts an 89% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

De Niro’s Cinematic Presence on Hulu

Beyond The King of Comedy, Hulu offers a selection of De Niro’s films, available directly or through additional subscriptions like Starz, Showtime, and Max. These include ‘What Just Happened’, ‘The War with Grandpa’, ‘Killing Season’, ‘Savage Salvation’, ‘Heat’, ‘About My Father’, ‘Godsend’, ‘Righteous Kill’, ‘Great Expectations’, ‘The Intern’, ‘Ronin’, and ‘Machete’. This extensive collection is likely to satiate De Niro’s fans and adds depth to Hulu’s content landscape.

Enhanced 2024 Streaming Offerings

In its 2024 content expansion, Hulu is not just focusing on films. The streaming giant is also introducing new original series like ‘The Other Black Girl’, ‘Reboot’, and ‘Love, Victor’, offering viewers a varied platter of content. Additionally, upcoming releases like ‘Good Grief’, directed by Dan Levy, and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ are set to hit the screens soon, further diversifying Hulu’s streaming offerings. The platform is also set to stream new game shows ‘The Floor’ and ‘We Are Family’, adding a fun twist to its 2024 catalog.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

