Huichang Theater Village Opens: A Blend of Heritage, Art, and Community

On January 5th, the small settlement of Huichang county in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, was brimming with life and excitement. The occasion? The grand opening of the Huichang Theater Village, an event that drew over 200,000 visitors. Among those flocking to the village were theater professionals, performing arts groups, experts, and tourists, all eager to witness this significant cultural moment.

Advertisment

Celebrating Heritage and Art

The Huichang Theater Village is the ancestral home of the esteemed theater director Stan Lai, a man synonymous with innovative theater and storytelling. The opening ceremony, held at the Lai Family Mansion Plaza, was an eclectic blend of contemporary performing arts and traditional Chinese festivities, offering a unique experience for every visitor.

Performances to Remember

Advertisment

Among the highlights of the day was an evocative outdoor performance by the Taiwan-based U-Theatre group near the village's entrance. However, the centerpiece of the celebration was undoubtedly the staging of Stan Lai's classic play 'The Village' at the newly established Theater Converge, one of the four major theater venues within the village.

A Play Resonating with History

'The Village' is a play that reverberates with the history of Huichang. It tells the stories of people who migrated from mainland China to Taiwan, including Stan Lai's own father. The play, in essence, serves as a mirror reflecting the past of many Huichang natives. Stan Lai suggested that future performances of the play in Huichang could incorporate the local dialect, further enhancing the connection with the audience and making each performance a more personal and immersive experience.

Preserving History while Fostering Art

The Huichang Theater Village project, which began in 2015, is a testament to the collaborative spirit of Stan Lai and the Huichang government. They worked together to transform the Xibeijie community of Huichang's ancient city into a theater village, a process that involved preserving historical buildings, some dating back to the Ming Dynasty, and adapting them to meet international standards for theater productions. This unique fusion of history and art is what makes the Huichang Theater Village a truly exceptional destination.