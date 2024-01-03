Hugh Hefner’s Unrevealed Interest in Kelly Brook: A Former Playboy Bunny Tells All

In a captivating revelation, former Playboy bunny, Zoe Gregory, unveils that the late Playboy tycoon, Hugh Hefner, held a profound interest in British model Kelly Brook. This insight emerges as Gregory promotes her forthcoming book, ‘From Britain to Bunny’, chronicling her life and times within the hallowed walls of the Playboy Mansion.

Hefner’s Fascination with Brook

According to Gregory, Hefner discerned unique potential in Brook, envisioning her as a standout brunette during an era largely dominated by blondes within the Mansion. It is speculated that Hefner might have considered marrying Brook had she accepted his invitation to reside in the Mansion. Brook, however, declined the proposition, possibly owing to her existing relationship and professional commitments.

Gregory’s Journey at the Mansion

Zoe Gregory, who lived with Hefner for a period of three years, rose to prominence as his second girlfriend. Her tenure at the Mansion, however, concluded following a disagreement with Hefner’s long-standing girlfriend, Holly Madison.

‘From Britain to Bunny’: An Inside Look

Gregory’s book details her experiences, including the infamous ‘panty chandelier’ in Hefner’s bedroom and her ambivalent feelings towards the lifestyle at the Mansion. Despite a lack of enthusiasm for certain aspects, she acknowledges the opportunities that Hefner’s patronage provided her. The book is eagerly anticipated and currently available for pre-order.

In related news, other former Playboy bunnies, including Crystal Hefner and Holly Madison, have shared their experiences at the Mansion, highlighting the unrealistic body image pressures and the impacts of the culture on women’s self-esteem. These revelations shed light on the darker side of the seemingly glamorous lifestyle associated with the Playboy Mansion.