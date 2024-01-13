en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Hugh Hefner’s Iconic Ensemble and Marilyn Monroe’s Memorabilia to Go Under the Hammer

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:27 pm EST
Hugh Hefner’s Iconic Ensemble and Marilyn Monroe’s Memorabilia to Go Under the Hammer

In a remarkable event that encapsulates a significant era of cultural history, items associated with the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe are set to grace the auction block. Spearheaded by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, the event titled ICONS: Playboy, Hugh Hefner, and Marilyn Monroe is scheduled from March 28-30, 2024.

Hefner’s Iconic Ensemble

At the center of the auction is Hefner’s iconic ensemble, which includes his smoking jacket, silk pajamas, slippers, and a pipe. This collection, expected to fetch between $2,000 and $3,000, is a vivid representation of the luxurious lifestyle Hefner embodied during the 60s, 70s, and 80s. It was a time when Playboy was at the zenith of its influence and Hefner, with his charismatic persona and distinctive fashion sense, epitomized the brand’s allure.

The Andy Warhol Connection

Adding to the appeal of the auction is an acrylic and silkscreen ink painting by the renowned artist Andy Warhol. Titled ‘Playboy Bunny,’ this artwork features emblems of Monroe’s face, the Playboy Bunny icon, and a young Hefner, serving as a unique tribute to two of the most influential figures of the era.

Marilyn Monroe’s Memorabilia

Monroe’s memorabilia forms a significant part of the auction. The highlight is the gown she wore in the legendary film ‘The Seven Year Itch,’ which is expected to sell for between $100,000 and $200,000. Other items include a lavender satin leotard that Monroe wore for a 1958 LIFE magazine pictorial, a gown she donned for a 1961 press conference for ‘The Misfits,’ and a custom tube of Elizabeth Arden lipstick. These items paint a picture of Monroe’s glamorous public life and her status as a fashion icon.

Before the auction, select pieces will be exhibited in Hong Kong and Shanghai, offering fans and collectors a chance to view these significant pieces of history. This auction promises a unique opportunity for collectors to own a piece of an era that resonates with cultural significance and timeless allure.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
8 mins ago
2024: An Exciting Year of Anticipated Movie and TV Releases
The year 2024 is set to provide a rich buffet of viewing options for movie and television enthusiasts, following a year that saw significant delays in project releases due to industry strikes. A wide array of new titles, reboots, and sequels are slated to grace our screens, promising entertainment and engagement in equal measure. ‘Avatar:
2024: An Exciting Year of Anticipated Movie and TV Releases
Dominican Artist Ridge Hits New Career High with Latest Single
39 mins ago
Dominican Artist Ridge Hits New Career High with Latest Single
New 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: A Modern Adaptation with Respect to the Original
42 mins ago
New 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: A Modern Adaptation with Respect to the Original
'Mean Girls' 2024 Adaptation: A Modern Twist on Iconic Costumes Stirs Reactions
9 mins ago
'Mean Girls' 2024 Adaptation: A Modern Twist on Iconic Costumes Stirs Reactions
Zarin Shihab: Breaking Stereotypes and Embracing Malayalam Cinema
11 mins ago
Zarin Shihab: Breaking Stereotypes and Embracing Malayalam Cinema
Jennifer Lawrence's LA Dinner and Golden Globes Experience: A Reunion and Recollections
13 mins ago
Jennifer Lawrence's LA Dinner and Golden Globes Experience: A Reunion and Recollections
Latest Headlines
World News
Qantas' Project Sunrise: Tackling Jet Lag on Long-Haul Flights
40 seconds
Qantas' Project Sunrise: Tackling Jet Lag on Long-Haul Flights
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unforeseen Consequences of Democratizing Presidential Nominations
2 mins
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unforeseen Consequences of Democratizing Presidential Nominations
Australians Express Growing Dissatisfaction with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis
2 mins
Australians Express Growing Dissatisfaction with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis
Pakistan's Supreme Court Strikes Blow to Imran Khan's PTI Over Election Symbol
3 mins
Pakistan's Supreme Court Strikes Blow to Imran Khan's PTI Over Election Symbol
Beijing Rejects Taiwan's Election Results: Implications for Cross-Strait Relations
3 mins
Beijing Rejects Taiwan's Election Results: Implications for Cross-Strait Relations
Analytical Trends in NFL: The Rise of 2-Point Conversion Attempts in Playoffs
5 mins
Analytical Trends in NFL: The Rise of 2-Point Conversion Attempts in Playoffs
Binge Bar: A Beacon of Sobriety Amidst the Growing No-Alcohol Trend
5 mins
Binge Bar: A Beacon of Sobriety Amidst the Growing No-Alcohol Trend
Governor Kim Reynolds Endorses Ron DeSantis for President on Big Take DC Podcast
5 mins
Governor Kim Reynolds Endorses Ron DeSantis for President on Big Take DC Podcast
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Tensions
6 mins
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Tensions
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app