Hugh Hefner’s Iconic Ensemble and Marilyn Monroe’s Memorabilia to Go Under the Hammer

In a remarkable event that encapsulates a significant era of cultural history, items associated with the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe are set to grace the auction block. Spearheaded by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, the event titled ICONS: Playboy, Hugh Hefner, and Marilyn Monroe is scheduled from March 28-30, 2024.

Hefner’s Iconic Ensemble

At the center of the auction is Hefner’s iconic ensemble, which includes his smoking jacket, silk pajamas, slippers, and a pipe. This collection, expected to fetch between $2,000 and $3,000, is a vivid representation of the luxurious lifestyle Hefner embodied during the 60s, 70s, and 80s. It was a time when Playboy was at the zenith of its influence and Hefner, with his charismatic persona and distinctive fashion sense, epitomized the brand’s allure.

The Andy Warhol Connection

Adding to the appeal of the auction is an acrylic and silkscreen ink painting by the renowned artist Andy Warhol. Titled ‘Playboy Bunny,’ this artwork features emblems of Monroe’s face, the Playboy Bunny icon, and a young Hefner, serving as a unique tribute to two of the most influential figures of the era.

Marilyn Monroe’s Memorabilia

Monroe’s memorabilia forms a significant part of the auction. The highlight is the gown she wore in the legendary film ‘The Seven Year Itch,’ which is expected to sell for between $100,000 and $200,000. Other items include a lavender satin leotard that Monroe wore for a 1958 LIFE magazine pictorial, a gown she donned for a 1961 press conference for ‘The Misfits,’ and a custom tube of Elizabeth Arden lipstick. These items paint a picture of Monroe’s glamorous public life and her status as a fashion icon.

Before the auction, select pieces will be exhibited in Hong Kong and Shanghai, offering fans and collectors a chance to view these significant pieces of history. This auction promises a unique opportunity for collectors to own a piece of an era that resonates with cultural significance and timeless allure.