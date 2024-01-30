Huey Lewis Finds Comfort on Broadway Amid Hearing Loss Challenges

The celebrated singer-songwriter, Huey Lewis, known globally for his magnetic voice and electrifying performances, recently broke his silence about his upcoming Broadway show, 'The Heart of Rock and Roll.' In a candid conversation with PEOPLE at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Greatest Night In Pop,' Lewis opened up about his journey of adapting to life after hearing loss and how the new musical project has become his 'salvation.'

From Stardom to Silence

Seven years ago, Lewis' life took an unexpected turn when he was diagnosed with Meniere's disease, a long-term, progressive condition that affects the inner ear, leading to severe hearing loss. The once vibrant stage of live music was replaced with silence, forcing him to step away from singing and performing. However, the resilient artist found a new beacon of hope and fulfillment in the realm of musical theater.

Revisiting 'We Are The World'

In the midst of recalling his journey, Lewis reminisced about his participation in the iconic 1985 charity single 'We Are The World.' Sharing the recording studio with legendary artists like Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, and Stevie Wonder, Lewis confessed to the nervousness he experienced. He also shared anecdotes about playful errors made by fellow artists and his insistence on rehearsing his line, adding a human touch to the otherwise star-studded event.

Embracing a New Reality

Despite the challenges of his hearing loss, Lewis remains undeterred. His upcoming Broadway show, 'The Heart of Rock and Roll,' slated to open on April 22, marks a significant milestone in his journey of adaptation. While the inability to sing and perform has been a painful adjustment, the collaborative process of creating a musical has brought Lewis a sense of joy and gratification that resonates deeply with him.

Amidst the noise of the music industry, Huey Lewis has found his quiet refuge in the theater. His story tells us that even in the face of setbacks, the heart of rock and roll continues to beat.