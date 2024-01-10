en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Hue And Cry Announces 40th Anniversary Celebrations with EP Releases, Documentary Series, and Tour

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Hue And Cry Announces 40th Anniversary Celebrations with EP Releases, Documentary Series, and Tour

In an extraordinary tribute to their 40-year musical journey, Scottish soul pop duo Hue And Cry have unveiled plans for an extensive year-long celebration in 2024. The festivities will include the monthly release of twelve four-track EPs, a YouTube documentary series, and an anniversary tour that promises to be a nostalgic ride for their fans.

Year-long Celebration with Monthly EPs

The duo has planned to launch one EP on the second Friday of each month, starting from January 12, 2024. The first EP, aptly titled ‘Beginnings’, will feature four unheard demos from their early years in Glasgow, including tracks like ‘Close the Door’ and ‘Dangerous Wreck’. This initiative is aimed at taking their fans on a trip down memory lane, revisiting the band’s roots and their evolution over the years.

‘Labours of Love’ – A YouTube Documentary Series

Every fourth Friday will witness the release of an episode from the documentary series ‘Labours of Love’. This series seeks to chronicle the band’s journey, providing an intimate look into their creative process and growth. Pat Kane, one half of the duo, expressed his enthusiasm about sharing a panorama of their 40 years of creativity through this medium.

Gregory Kane’s Curated Collection

Gregory Kane, the other half of the duo, has meticulously curated a collection of demo cassette tapes, DAT tapes, CDRs, press clippings, and photographs for this project. This historical collection further deepens the engagement with fans, offering them a glimpse into the band’s history and evolution.

Anniversary Tour and Sold-Out Shows

Adding another feather to their celebratory hat, Hue And Cry will embark on a special anniversary tour with a full band. This tour is scheduled throughout October and November 2024, featuring sold-out shows in Glasgow and Gateshead. The grand finale of the tour will be at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in London, promising a few surprises for their ardent fans.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
52 seconds ago
Netflix Drops Trailer for Documentary on 'Greatest Night in Pop' History
Netflix has unveiled the trailer for a forthcoming documentary that revisits a momentous night in pop music history, known as ‘The Greatest Night in Pop.’ The film is set to premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19, and will be available to stream on Netflix from Jan. 29. Revisiting the Iconic Pop
Netflix Drops Trailer for Documentary on 'Greatest Night in Pop' History
Florence Pugh Shines in Rodarte at the 14th Annual Governors Awards
3 mins ago
Florence Pugh Shines in Rodarte at the 14th Annual Governors Awards
Production of 'Avatar 3' Set to Resume: Aiming for 2025 Release
3 mins ago
Production of 'Avatar 3' Set to Resume: Aiming for 2025 Release
UniiQuee Sets New Record in Call of Duty: World at War Zombies with Marathon Gaming Session
1 min ago
UniiQuee Sets New Record in Call of Duty: World at War Zombies with Marathon Gaming Session
Hollywood Glitters at the 14th Annual Governor's Awards: A Night of Fashion, Talent, and Honor
2 mins ago
Hollywood Glitters at the 14th Annual Governor's Awards: A Night of Fashion, Talent, and Honor
'Blossoms Shanghai': A TV Series Boosting Cultural Tourism in Shanghai
3 mins ago
'Blossoms Shanghai': A TV Series Boosting Cultural Tourism in Shanghai
Latest Headlines
World News
The Trauma of Gaza’s Children and the Evolution of Spanish Fly Aphrodisiac
54 seconds
The Trauma of Gaza’s Children and the Evolution of Spanish Fly Aphrodisiac
Understanding Cuba's Economic Measures: A Call from the President
1 min
Understanding Cuba's Economic Measures: A Call from the President
TraffordCity to Welcome New Ice Rink and Event Space
1 min
TraffordCity to Welcome New Ice Rink and Event Space
UniiQuee Sets New Record in Call of Duty: World at War Zombies with Marathon Gaming Session
1 min
UniiQuee Sets New Record in Call of Duty: World at War Zombies with Marathon Gaming Session
Mustapha Ardo Condemns Supreme Court's Handling of Election Appeal
2 mins
Mustapha Ardo Condemns Supreme Court's Handling of Election Appeal
Ayr Hospital Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
2 mins
Ayr Hospital Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
APA's Palestine Committee Calls for Action Against Israeli Violations
3 mins
APA's Palestine Committee Calls for Action Against Israeli Violations
Kurt Knutsson Unveils 'Reflect on the Day' iPhone Shortcut: A New Era of Mindful Journaling
3 mins
Kurt Knutsson Unveils 'Reflect on the Day' iPhone Shortcut: A New Era of Mindful Journaling
Janet Yellen Champions IRA Tax Credits to Tackle High Living Costs
4 mins
Janet Yellen Champions IRA Tax Credits to Tackle High Living Costs
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app