Hue And Cry Announces 40th Anniversary Celebrations with EP Releases, Documentary Series, and Tour

In an extraordinary tribute to their 40-year musical journey, Scottish soul pop duo Hue And Cry have unveiled plans for an extensive year-long celebration in 2024. The festivities will include the monthly release of twelve four-track EPs, a YouTube documentary series, and an anniversary tour that promises to be a nostalgic ride for their fans.

Year-long Celebration with Monthly EPs

The duo has planned to launch one EP on the second Friday of each month, starting from January 12, 2024. The first EP, aptly titled ‘Beginnings’, will feature four unheard demos from their early years in Glasgow, including tracks like ‘Close the Door’ and ‘Dangerous Wreck’. This initiative is aimed at taking their fans on a trip down memory lane, revisiting the band’s roots and their evolution over the years.

‘Labours of Love’ – A YouTube Documentary Series

Every fourth Friday will witness the release of an episode from the documentary series ‘Labours of Love’. This series seeks to chronicle the band’s journey, providing an intimate look into their creative process and growth. Pat Kane, one half of the duo, expressed his enthusiasm about sharing a panorama of their 40 years of creativity through this medium.

Gregory Kane’s Curated Collection

Gregory Kane, the other half of the duo, has meticulously curated a collection of demo cassette tapes, DAT tapes, CDRs, press clippings, and photographs for this project. This historical collection further deepens the engagement with fans, offering them a glimpse into the band’s history and evolution.

Anniversary Tour and Sold-Out Shows

Adding another feather to their celebratory hat, Hue And Cry will embark on a special anniversary tour with a full band. This tour is scheduled throughout October and November 2024, featuring sold-out shows in Glasgow and Gateshead. The grand finale of the tour will be at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in London, promising a few surprises for their ardent fans.