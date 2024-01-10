en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan at 50: An Undiminished Star Power and the Buzz Around His Upcoming Films

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:04 am EST
Hrithik Roshan at 50: An Undiminished Star Power and the Buzz Around His Upcoming Films

Indian film actor Hrithik Roshan has etched an indelible mark in the annals of Bollywood with his distinct blend of talent, dedication, and charisma. As he blows out 50 candles on his birthday cake today, the industry and his legion of fans come together to celebrate the man who continues to inspire and awe with his work in cinema. Roshan’s upcoming films, including ‘War 2’ and ‘Fighter,’ are generating palpable excitement, underscoring his enduring popularity and impact on the film industry.

Unveiling new chapters

The Siddharth Anand directorial film ‘Fighter,’ which stars Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force officers, is creating a buzz in anticipation of its release. The film’s trailer, set to be unveiled on January 15, promises an intoxicating mix of patriotism, high-octane dialogues, and intricate details about the Indo-Pak conflict. Co-starring Anil Kapoor, the movie is slated for a grand release on January 25.

Roshan’s enduring appeal

On the eve of his 50th birthday, Roshan’s star power remains undiminished. His upcoming films, including ‘Fighter,’ ‘War 2,’ and ‘Krrish 4,’ are hot topics among fans and industry insiders alike. The anticipation surrounding these films is a testament to Roshan’s continued relevance and influence in Bollywood.

The fabric of Indian cinema

Beyond the realm of Hindi cinema, the article also touches upon other facets of the Indian film industry. From the latest activities of various actors to updates on Tamil and Bengali films, new movie announcements, and personal milestones of celebrities – the narrative provides a vibrant snapshot of Indian cinema. Here, the traditional and the modern blend seamlessly, and stars like Hrithik Roshan continue to captivate audiences with their performances.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
52 seconds ago
How to Watch and Stream Akira Kurosawa's 'Seven Samurai' (1954) on HBO Max
Seven Samurai (1954), an epic samurai film directed by Akira Kurosawa, stands as a timeless masterpiece in global cinema. Set amidst the tumultuous backdrop of Japan’s Sengoku period in 1586, the narrative is woven around seven samurai warriors. These skilled fighters are recruited to shield the impoverished inhabitants of a village from the unrelenting onslaught
How to Watch and Stream Akira Kurosawa's 'Seven Samurai' (1954) on HBO Max
Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper: A Reunion at Governors Awards Amid 'Maestro' Acclaim
3 mins ago
Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper: A Reunion at Governors Awards Amid 'Maestro' Acclaim
Milestone Birthdays for Music and Entertainment Personalities
4 mins ago
Milestone Birthdays for Music and Entertainment Personalities
Northeast's First: White Owl Literature Festival and Book Fair in Nagaland
1 min ago
Northeast's First: White Owl Literature Festival and Book Fair in Nagaland
2024 Cultural Highlights: Taylor Swift's Tour, 'Dune' Sequel, and Paris Museums' Comeback
2 mins ago
2024 Cultural Highlights: Taylor Swift's Tour, 'Dune' Sequel, and Paris Museums' Comeback
'The Crown' Exhibition: A Royal Showcase Ahead of London Auction
2 mins ago
'The Crown' Exhibition: A Royal Showcase Ahead of London Auction
Latest Headlines
World News
National Survey Uncovers Underestimated Prevalence of Paralysis; Reeve Foundation Steps Up Support
2 mins
National Survey Uncovers Underestimated Prevalence of Paralysis; Reeve Foundation Steps Up Support
Asian Cup Kickoff: Qatar Awaits as Son Heung-min Eyes Glory
3 mins
Asian Cup Kickoff: Qatar Awaits as Son Heung-min Eyes Glory
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Game Scores: A Display of Athletic Prowess
3 mins
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Game Scores: A Display of Athletic Prowess
Boys Prep Basketball Games Postponed and Cancelled Across Iowa: Teams and Community Adjust to Sudden Changes
4 mins
Boys Prep Basketball Games Postponed and Cancelled Across Iowa: Teams and Community Adjust to Sudden Changes
Girls High School Basketball: A Display of Competitive Spirit and Talent
4 mins
Girls High School Basketball: A Display of Competitive Spirit and Talent
Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: A Battle of Redemption in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Opener
5 mins
Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: A Battle of Redemption in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Opener
Ex-Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria Shares Diplomatic Insights on Newshour
6 mins
Ex-Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria Shares Diplomatic Insights on Newshour
Tiffany Hayes: From WNBA Retirement to Continuing International Dominance
6 mins
Tiffany Hayes: From WNBA Retirement to Continuing International Dominance
Swedish Politicians Clash Over Citizenship Defense Remarks; Children and Luxury Watch Caught in Crossfire
6 mins
Swedish Politicians Clash Over Citizenship Defense Remarks; Children and Luxury Watch Caught in Crossfire
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
46 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app