en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Spotted at Mumbai Airport, Return from New Year Celebration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Spotted at Mumbai Airport, Return from New Year Celebration

Indian heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, indie musician Saba Azad, were spotted at Mumbai Airport, returning from their New Year celebration. The couple, who have been dating since early 2022, opted for chic, comfortable outfits, reflecting their effortless style.

Stylish Return of Bollywood’s Power Couple

Hrithik Roshan, known for his impeccable fashion sense, was seen in a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and a beige sweatshirt, complemented with shades. Meanwhile, Saba Azad, a style icon in her own right, chose an all-black ensemble paired with boots. Their appearance at the airport sparked admiration from fans and media alike, who have been following their relationship since it became public in October 2022.

Ahead of Hrithik’s Milestone Birthday

Their return to Mumbai comes just days before Hrithik Roshan’s milestone 50th birthday on January 10. With anticipation building among fans, all eyes will be on how the superstar and his girlfriend choose to celebrate this special occasion.

Professionally, A Big Month for Hrithik

On the work front, Hrithik is gearing up for the release of Siddharth Anand’s aerial action film, ‘Fighter,’ where he shares screen space with Deepika Padukone. The much-awaited movie is set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024, adding to the excitement of Hrithik’s fans this January.

In a separate sighting, actress Katrina Kaif was also spotted at the airport. Dressed in a white and black striped top with blue denim and shades, she was preparing to leave town for the promotion of her upcoming film ‘Merry Christmas,’ which is scheduled for release on January 12.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
RTÉ Choice Music Prize 2023: Irish Album of the Year Shortlist Unveiled
The nexus of anticipation and talent has once again manifested in the recently announced shortlist for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2023. This grand celebration of Irish music is set to commemorate ten remarkable albums that encapsulate a year of rhythm and lyrical eloquence. 19 Years of Celebrating Irish Music
RTÉ Choice Music Prize 2023: Irish Album of the Year Shortlist Unveiled
Kannur Triumphs at the 62nd Kerala School Youth Festival After 23 Years
7 mins ago
Kannur Triumphs at the 62nd Kerala School Youth Festival After 23 Years
Boothbay Harbor's Opera House to Kick off 2024 Season with Concert by The Boneheads
9 mins ago
Boothbay Harbor's Opera House to Kick off 2024 Season with Concert by The Boneheads
Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' Movie Shatters Global Box Office Records
5 mins ago
Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' Movie Shatters Global Box Office Records
'Purple Rain' to Reign Broadway: The Iconic Prince Film Gets a Musical Adaptation
6 mins ago
'Purple Rain' to Reign Broadway: The Iconic Prince Film Gets a Musical Adaptation
Witherspoon and Kidman Confirms New Season of HBO Series
7 mins ago
Witherspoon and Kidman Confirms New Season of HBO Series
Latest Headlines
World News
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
14 seconds
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
Promising Young Boxer Morgan Smith Remembered: Community United in Grief
27 seconds
Promising Young Boxer Morgan Smith Remembered: Community United in Grief
Perfect Plate Bids Farewell: A Story of Success, Transformation, and New Beginnings
1 min
Perfect Plate Bids Farewell: A Story of Success, Transformation, and New Beginnings
Freezing Bread Can Enhance Health Benefits, Reveals MD and Nutritionist Dr. Amy Shah
2 mins
Freezing Bread Can Enhance Health Benefits, Reveals MD and Nutritionist Dr. Amy Shah
House Committees Call for Contempt Charges Against Hunter Biden
2 mins
House Committees Call for Contempt Charges Against Hunter Biden
Dr. DCarnival46 Highlights Importance of Comprehensive Cancer Care at TheHill's Event
2 mins
Dr. DCarnival46 Highlights Importance of Comprehensive Cancer Care at TheHill's Event
Kate Garraway Expresses Gratitude and Hope Following Husband's Death
3 mins
Kate Garraway Expresses Gratitude and Hope Following Husband's Death
Neighborhood Amenities: Unexpected Influencers of Youth Mental Health Amidst COVID-19
3 mins
Neighborhood Amenities: Unexpected Influencers of Youth Mental Health Amidst COVID-19
Himachal Pradesh Resolves Over 65,000 Mutation Cases: Chief Minister Highlights Role of Lok Adalats
3 mins
Himachal Pradesh Resolves Over 65,000 Mutation Cases: Chief Minister Highlights Role of Lok Adalats
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
14 seconds
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app