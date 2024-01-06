Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Spotted at Mumbai Airport, Return from New Year Celebration

Indian heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, indie musician Saba Azad, were spotted at Mumbai Airport, returning from their New Year celebration. The couple, who have been dating since early 2022, opted for chic, comfortable outfits, reflecting their effortless style.

Stylish Return of Bollywood’s Power Couple

Hrithik Roshan, known for his impeccable fashion sense, was seen in a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and a beige sweatshirt, complemented with shades. Meanwhile, Saba Azad, a style icon in her own right, chose an all-black ensemble paired with boots. Their appearance at the airport sparked admiration from fans and media alike, who have been following their relationship since it became public in October 2022.

Ahead of Hrithik’s Milestone Birthday

Their return to Mumbai comes just days before Hrithik Roshan’s milestone 50th birthday on January 10. With anticipation building among fans, all eyes will be on how the superstar and his girlfriend choose to celebrate this special occasion.

Professionally, A Big Month for Hrithik

On the work front, Hrithik is gearing up for the release of Siddharth Anand’s aerial action film, ‘Fighter,’ where he shares screen space with Deepika Padukone. The much-awaited movie is set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024, adding to the excitement of Hrithik’s fans this January.

In a separate sighting, actress Katrina Kaif was also spotted at the airport. Dressed in a white and black striped top with blue denim and shades, she was preparing to leave town for the promotion of her upcoming film ‘Merry Christmas,’ which is scheduled for release on January 12.