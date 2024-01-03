en English
Arts & Entertainment

Hozier’s Spine-Tingling Performance of ‘Cherry Wine’ Captivates Audience

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
Hozier’s Spine-Tingling Performance of ‘Cherry Wine’ Captivates Audience

Under a red spotlight on a stage adorned with autumnal imagery, Hozier breathed life into ‘Cherry Wine’, a hit song from his musical repertoire released a decade ago. The Irish singer and songwriter held the crowd captive with his raw vocals and profound lyricism, creating an atmosphere that was nothing short of spine-tingling. The audience, their phone camera lights twinkling in the darkness, sang the final chorus back to him, infusing the concert space with a palpable sense of unity and shared experience.

Hozier’s Dry Humor and Sheer Talent

Adding to the evening’s charm, Hozier introduced another fan favorite, ‘Abstract’, with a dark anecdote about remembering an animal hit by a car. This unexpected introduction, showcasing his dry humor, only served to enhance the emotional depth of the song. However, it was his performance of ‘Eat Your Young’ from his latest album ‘Unreal Unearth’ where Hozier truly showcased his vocal prowess. His impressive vocal range and falsetto in the song underscored the breadth of his talent and indicated the evolution of his music over the years.

Unreal Unearth Tour Continues

As part of his ‘Unreal Unearth Tour’, Hozier is set to perform at the Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre on August 30. The outdoor amphitheater in Denver, Colorado, is expected to provide the perfect backdrop for fans to witness Hozier’s emotional performances. The tour, extended to 2024, will touch 37 venues across North America, with Allison Russel accompanying him. Tickets for the Fiddlers Green concert are now on sale.

Traces of Hozier’s Journey

Known for his hit single ‘Take Me To Church’ and his self-titled debut album, Hozier has carved a unique space for himself in the music industry. His journey, marked by awards for Best Live Act and a Grammy nomination, speaks volumes about his talent. The singer’s tour also includes performances in Blackpool and London in July 2024, with ticket sales available on Tixel, capping prices to ensure fair deals for buyers.

Arts & Entertainment Ireland Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

