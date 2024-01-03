How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 Online Without Cable

Season 16 of the highly anticipated RuPaul’s Drag Race is set to premiere on MTV on Friday, January 5, at 8/7c. This season promises not only a fresh batch of talented drag performers vying for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar but also a staggering cash prize of $200,000. The premiere event will span the first two episodes, each brimming with vibrant talent shows, and the reinstatement of the iconic ‘Lip Sync for Your Life’ format.

Streaming Services to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race

For those without a cable subscription, fear not. Multiple streaming services offer MTV in their packages, allowing viewers from all walks of life to tune into the show. Among these are Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, and Hulu + Live TV. Each service comes with different pricing and trial periods, tailoring to the unique viewing habits and budgets of fans.

Sling TV: Affordable Plans and Promotions

Sling TV, in particular, provides an attractive offer. Currently running a half-off promotion on their subscriptions, the most affordable plan is available at just $20 per month during the promotional period. To access MTV, an additional $6 per month is required for the Entertainment Extra package, making it a budget-friendly option for fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

DirecTV Stream and Fubo TV: Free Trials and Discounts

DirecTV Stream extends a five-day free trial to new subscribers, allowing a sneak peek into their services. A promotional discounted rate for the first month further sweetens the deal. Similarly, Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial, coupled with a discounted rate for the initial month.

Hulu + Live TV: An All-Inclusive Bundle

While Hulu + Live TV does not offer a trial period, it compensates with an all-inclusive bundle. In addition to the live TV option, the bundle comprises streaming libraries from Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, offering a comprehensive entertainment package.

As the contestants prepare to grace the stage with their favorite lip sync songs – from Britney Spears to Barbra Streisand to a unique poop mix – fans are assured of diverse performances and styles. The stage is set, the queens are ready, and all that remains is for viewers to choose their preferred streaming service and tune in.