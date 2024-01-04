How Rock Icon Bob Seger Saved Eric Church’s Career and Influenced His Music

Country music artist Eric Church, who initially started his career as an opening act for Rascal Flatts on their 2006 Me and My Gang Tour, was expelled from the tour for playing too loud and too long, a contrast to Rascal Flatts’ pop-country style. This significant event in Church’s career, rather than signaling the end, marked the beginning of a journey that would eventually lead him to rock and roll icon Bob Seger, who provided Church with a lifeline at a time when other tours were reluctant to work with him due to the Rascal Flatts incident.

Church’s Defiance and the Birth of the Me and Myself Tour

In response to his removal from the Rascal Flatts tour, Church defied the odds and embarked on the Me and Myself Tour. He performed at rock clubs in the same cities where Rascal Flatts was touring, a move that significantly irked the Flatts. Church’s decision to continue performing despite the setback demonstrates his unwavering commitment to his music and his willingness to challenge the status quo.

Bob Seger: The Lifeline Church Needed

Church’s unconventional approach caught the attention of Bob Seger, an iconic figure in the rock and roll industry. Seger, recognizing Church’s talent and potential, extended an invitation for Church to open for him. This opportunity saved Church’s career at a time when his reputation was at stake due to his fallout with Rascal Flatts. Seger’s belief in Church provided him with the much-needed confidence and validation to continue his journey in the music industry.

From Influence to Homage: Church’s Connection to Seger

Church’s association with Seger wasn’t just a career-saving move; it was a meeting of musical minds that resonated deeply with Church. He has often cited Seger as a significant influence and the artist he relates to the most. Church’s deep admiration for Seger is evident in his music and performances. In a recent tribute during his Outsiders Revival Tour in Michigan, Church performed a medley dedicated to Seger. His connection to Seger even influenced his 2021 single ‘Heart On Fire’ from the Heart & Soul triple album, with Church acknowledging the song’s stylistic similarities to Seger’s work. This tribute to Seger signifies Church’s respect for his mentor and illustrates how deeply the rock and roll icon has influenced his music.