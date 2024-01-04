en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

How Rock Icon Bob Seger Saved Eric Church’s Career and Influenced His Music

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
How Rock Icon Bob Seger Saved Eric Church’s Career and Influenced His Music

Country music artist Eric Church, who initially started his career as an opening act for Rascal Flatts on their 2006 Me and My Gang Tour, was expelled from the tour for playing too loud and too long, a contrast to Rascal Flatts’ pop-country style. This significant event in Church’s career, rather than signaling the end, marked the beginning of a journey that would eventually lead him to rock and roll icon Bob Seger, who provided Church with a lifeline at a time when other tours were reluctant to work with him due to the Rascal Flatts incident.

Church’s Defiance and the Birth of the Me and Myself Tour

In response to his removal from the Rascal Flatts tour, Church defied the odds and embarked on the Me and Myself Tour. He performed at rock clubs in the same cities where Rascal Flatts was touring, a move that significantly irked the Flatts. Church’s decision to continue performing despite the setback demonstrates his unwavering commitment to his music and his willingness to challenge the status quo.

Bob Seger: The Lifeline Church Needed

Church’s unconventional approach caught the attention of Bob Seger, an iconic figure in the rock and roll industry. Seger, recognizing Church’s talent and potential, extended an invitation for Church to open for him. This opportunity saved Church’s career at a time when his reputation was at stake due to his fallout with Rascal Flatts. Seger’s belief in Church provided him with the much-needed confidence and validation to continue his journey in the music industry.

From Influence to Homage: Church’s Connection to Seger

Church’s association with Seger wasn’t just a career-saving move; it was a meeting of musical minds that resonated deeply with Church. He has often cited Seger as a significant influence and the artist he relates to the most. Church’s deep admiration for Seger is evident in his music and performances. In a recent tribute during his Outsiders Revival Tour in Michigan, Church performed a medley dedicated to Seger. His connection to Seger even influenced his 2021 single ‘Heart On Fire’ from the Heart & Soul triple album, with Church acknowledging the song’s stylistic similarities to Seger’s work. This tribute to Seger signifies Church’s respect for his mentor and illustrates how deeply the rock and roll icon has influenced his music.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
RHOP's Mia Thornton Reveals New Relationship Following Divorce
Mia Thornton, a prominent cast member of Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ (RHOP), commenced 2024 with a revelation of a new relationship on Instagram. Her new partner, the radio personality DJ Incognito, mirrored this announcement by sharing the same photo with a reflective caption on their past and present connection. A New Chapter Post-Divorce
RHOP's Mia Thornton Reveals New Relationship Following Divorce
VESA Unveils Adaptive-Sync Display v1.1a Update, Pioneering 'Dual-Mode' Functionality
4 mins ago
VESA Unveils Adaptive-Sync Display v1.1a Update, Pioneering 'Dual-Mode' Functionality
Bob Dylan's Scottish Estate Sold: Did the Highlands Inspire His Lyrics?
4 mins ago
Bob Dylan's Scottish Estate Sold: Did the Highlands Inspire His Lyrics?
Anthony Anderson to Host 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Milestone in Television History
3 mins ago
Anthony Anderson to Host 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Milestone in Television History
DJ Sabrina Releases New Track Amidst Licensing Issue
3 mins ago
DJ Sabrina Releases New Track Amidst Licensing Issue
A Journey Through Music: DJ Shawn Jackson Reflects on His Illustrious Career
4 mins ago
A Journey Through Music: DJ Shawn Jackson Reflects on His Illustrious Career
Latest Headlines
World News
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
55 seconds
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
1 min
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
1 min
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies
1 min
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies
Madison's Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback in Cross-Conference Game
1 min
Madison's Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback in Cross-Conference Game
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
2 mins
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
2 mins
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
2 mins
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
3 mins
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app