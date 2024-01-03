en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Houston Happens’ Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
‘Houston Happens’ Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments

In an exuberant welcome to the New Year, ‘Houston Happens’, a popular local lifestyle program, is gearing up with a myriad of segments to inspire and entertain its Houston audience. The show’s charismatic host, Maggie Flecknoe, is setting the tone for a fresh and invigorating start to 2024, steering clear of the January blues.

Infusing the Winter with Citrus Zest

The highlight of the upcoming programs is the feature of the Central Market’s Citrus Fest, which is scheduled to take place from January 10 to 23. This event, designed to enliven the concept of Dry January, encourages viewers to whip up mocktails using the fresh, vibrant flavors of citrus. This initiative aims to offer a spirited, yet non-alcoholic alternative to traditional beverages, infusing the winter months with a tangy twist.

Sports Corner with Chad Washington

Adding to the entertainment quotient of the show, Chad Washington, CW39 Houston’s Digital Producer, makes a comeback to discuss engrossing sports topics. His segments will offer updates and insights into the world of sports, including the Texans and the College Football Playoff game, ensuring sports fans remain abreast of the latest happenings.

Revitalizing New Year Resolutions with Valerie Greenberg

Furthermore, Celebrity Lifestyle Expert Valerie Greenberg graces the show to offer innovative ideas for New Year resolutions. Her focus extends beyond the typical goals, touching upon areas such as finance, family, and health. Her segment is sure to stimulate viewers to set and follow through with unique and meaningful resolutions for the year ahead.

With its diverse array of segments, from the zesty Citrus Fest to sports insights and resolution inspirations, ‘Houston Happens’ continues to serve as a platform that delivers pertinent information about Houston, including money-saving tips, food and drink innovations, and motivational stories. The show remains committed to helping Houstonians make the most of their city life.

0
Arts & Entertainment Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
John Ridley Unveils Details of Scrapped Eternals Marvel TV Series
Academy Award-winning writer, John Ridley, has finally broken his silence about his previously undisclosed Marvel TV series project for ABC. Developed in 2015, the project was shrouded in mystery with no details released until now. Confirming much speculation, Ridley disclosed that the project was a television adaptation of the Marvel superhero group, the Eternals. From
John Ridley Unveils Details of Scrapped Eternals Marvel TV Series
Kirk Windstein Teases New Music from Heavy Metal Band Down
4 mins ago
Kirk Windstein Teases New Music from Heavy Metal Band Down
Daggerfall Unity: Reviving a Classic Gaming Experience
4 mins ago
Daggerfall Unity: Reviving a Classic Gaming Experience
Susanne Bartsch's Surrealist Ball: A Night of Art, Fashion, and Nightlife
3 mins ago
Susanne Bartsch's Surrealist Ball: A Night of Art, Fashion, and Nightlife
Davido's Struggle with Yoruba Language Ignites Online Discourse
3 mins ago
Davido's Struggle with Yoruba Language Ignites Online Discourse
Chartmetric Revamps Artist Pages with Enhanced User Experience
4 mins ago
Chartmetric Revamps Artist Pages with Enhanced User Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
Italian Football Club Perugia Fans Pay Tribute to 'Mimmo' Pucciarini in Remarkable Ceremony
1 min
Italian Football Club Perugia Fans Pay Tribute to 'Mimmo' Pucciarini in Remarkable Ceremony
ADA Welcomes Diverse Expertise in 2024 Board of Directors
1 min
ADA Welcomes Diverse Expertise in 2024 Board of Directors
Saudi Explorer Badr Al-Shebani Conquers South Pole, Inspires a Generation
1 min
Saudi Explorer Badr Al-Shebani Conquers South Pole, Inspires a Generation
Alison Bartolucci Appointed as First Fertility's New Chief Scientific Officer
1 min
Alison Bartolucci Appointed as First Fertility's New Chief Scientific Officer
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
2 mins
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
2 mins
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
2 mins
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat
3 mins
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
3 mins
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
48 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
49 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app