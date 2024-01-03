‘Houston Happens’ Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments

In an exuberant welcome to the New Year, ‘Houston Happens’, a popular local lifestyle program, is gearing up with a myriad of segments to inspire and entertain its Houston audience. The show’s charismatic host, Maggie Flecknoe, is setting the tone for a fresh and invigorating start to 2024, steering clear of the January blues.

Infusing the Winter with Citrus Zest

The highlight of the upcoming programs is the feature of the Central Market’s Citrus Fest, which is scheduled to take place from January 10 to 23. This event, designed to enliven the concept of Dry January, encourages viewers to whip up mocktails using the fresh, vibrant flavors of citrus. This initiative aims to offer a spirited, yet non-alcoholic alternative to traditional beverages, infusing the winter months with a tangy twist.

Sports Corner with Chad Washington

Adding to the entertainment quotient of the show, Chad Washington, CW39 Houston’s Digital Producer, makes a comeback to discuss engrossing sports topics. His segments will offer updates and insights into the world of sports, including the Texans and the College Football Playoff game, ensuring sports fans remain abreast of the latest happenings.

Revitalizing New Year Resolutions with Valerie Greenberg

Furthermore, Celebrity Lifestyle Expert Valerie Greenberg graces the show to offer innovative ideas for New Year resolutions. Her focus extends beyond the typical goals, touching upon areas such as finance, family, and health. Her segment is sure to stimulate viewers to set and follow through with unique and meaningful resolutions for the year ahead.

With its diverse array of segments, from the zesty Citrus Fest to sports insights and resolution inspirations, ‘Houston Happens’ continues to serve as a platform that delivers pertinent information about Houston, including money-saving tips, food and drink innovations, and motivational stories. The show remains committed to helping Houstonians make the most of their city life.