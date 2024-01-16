Houston Grand Opera to Celebrate Black Women in Opera at Annual 'Giving Voice' Concert

In a harmonious blend of culture, tradition, and celebration, the Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is set to stage its fifth annual Giving Voice concert in collaboration with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church (WABC). This remarkable event, slated for International Women's Day on March 8, 2024, forms a key highlight of Women's History Month and is set to take place in the historic Third Ward's Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.

Spotlight on Black Women in Opera

The concert is a celebration of the achievements of Black women in opera, featuring an illustrious lineup of artists. Grammy Award-winner Marietta Simpson, soprano Latonia Moore, tenor Limmie Pulliam, and baritone Justin Austin will take center stage. In addition, rising stars from HGO's Butler Studio, soprano Renée Richardson and tenor Demetrious Sampson, Jr., will showcase their talents.

Ensemble of Voices

A chorus comprising members from the WABC, Houston Ebony Opera Guild, and HGO will augment the musical extravaganza, adding to the concert's vibrancy. In a first, the concert will premiere new compositions by HGO Composer in Residence, Joel Thompson.

Homage to Significant Women

In a fitting tribute, the concert will honor significant women of WABC, including its First Lady Audrey Cosby and others. This free event, though requiring reservations, is a testament to the equitable access and inclusivity that both HGO and WABC champion.

Under the leadership of General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor since 2021, HGO has been recognised for its innovation and excellence in the operatic arts, with a history of prestigious awards and nominations. WABC, a pivotal institution in Houston's Third Ward since 1962, leads in worship, education, and social justice under the guidance of Dr. Marcus D. Cosby.

This event represents a fusion of cultural celebration and recognition of Black artists' contributions to opera, the community, and beyond, echoing the enduring spirit of International Women's Day.