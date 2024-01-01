en English
Arts & Entertainment

HotWax: The UK Rock Trio Reigniting the Noisy Rock Genre

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
HotWax: The UK Rock Trio Reigniting the Noisy Rock Genre

HotWax, a dynamic UK rock trio, has been causing waves in 2023 with their fiery guitar-driven sound, a successful US tour, and several festival performances, breathing new life into the noisy rock genre. The band, comprised of Tallulah Sim-Savage on vocals and guitar, Lola Sam on bass, and Alfie Sayer on drums, has been playing together since their teenage years. Over the years, their sound has matured into a fusion of heavy and poppy tones that has drawn comparisons to iconic bands like Hole, the White Stripes, and the Breeders.

A Shift in the Music Industry

HotWax’s journey from performing improvised sets in their hometown of Hastings to embarking on a US tour and performing at notable festivals such as Reading and Leeds reflects a significant shift in the music industry. In the post-Covid era, bands are increasingly inclined to pursue their passions without restraint, empowered by the ability to self-release singles and other music.

Reviving the Noisy Rock Genre

Their rise to prominence began after they met their manager, who encouraged them to take their music career seriously. Since then, HotWax has released two EPs and been recognized as part of a new wave of guitar bands reviving the noisy rock genre. Their success challenges the belief that this genre is in decline, and instead signals that the spirit of noisy rock is far from extinguished.

Emblem of a Broader Trend

HotWax’s experience is emblematic of a broader trend where artists are seizing the opportunity to follow their creative desires. This shift in the music industry allows musicians to more freely explore their creative boundaries and innovate within their chosen genres. The story of HotWax is a testament to the enduring appeal of rock music, and to the determination and passion of artists who choose to follow their dreams.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

