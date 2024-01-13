Hot Toys Unveils DeLorean Time Machine Collectible: A Nostalgic Tribute to ‘Back to the Future Part III’

Hot Toys, renowned for their stunningly detailed collectibles, have unveiled a new piece destined to excite film enthusiasts and collectors alike: a sixth scale replica of the DeLorean Time Machine from ‘Back to the Future Part III’. This meticulously crafted collectible is a testament to the enduring popularity of the film franchise and the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality movie memorabilia.

The DeLorean: A Nostalgic Tribute to a Cinematic Icon

The DeLorean Time Machine, a symbol of time-travel adventure, has been brought to life with the utmost attention to detail. The vehicle features LED light-up elements and adjustable wheels, allowing it to echo the unique characteristics of the iconic car as seen in the third installment of the ‘Back to the Future’ series.

A Collector’s Paradise: Accessories and Details

Alongside the main attraction, the DeLorean collectible comes with accessories specific to ‘Back to the Future Part III’. These additions serve to enhance the authenticity of the piece, allowing collectors to recreate their favorite scenes from the movie. This focus on detail extends to the gull-wing doors, a signature feature of the DeLorean, which have been replicated with precision.

Availability and Shipping: For the Dedicated Fan

The DeLorean Time Machine collectible is currently available for pre-order at a price of $805. Anticipated to ship in the first half of 2025, this addition to the Hot Toys range is sure to be a must-have for fans of the franchise and collectors alike. The release of this model reaffirms Hot Toys’ long-standing reputation for producing top-tier collectibles from various movie franchises, with this particular piece adding to their ‘Back to the Future’ range, which already includes figures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly, sold separately.

‘Back to the Future Part III’: A Timeless Classic

‘Back to the Future Part III’ is the final installment in the beloved time-traveling adventure series directed by Robert Zemeckis. In this chapter, Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, embarks on a journey back to the Wild West to save Doc Brown, portrayed by Christopher Lloyd, from a fatal 1885 encounter. The film, originally released in 1990, grossed $245 million globally, proof of its enduring appeal and cultural significance.