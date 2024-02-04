Horszowski Trio Launches 47th Season of Shelter Island Friends of Music

In a symphony of tradition and progression, the Shelter Island Friends of Music opens its 47th consecutive season with the renowned Horszowski Trio. The free concert, set to take place at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on February 18, 2024, will see the trio perform compositions by Franz Josef Haydn, Chen Yi, and Dmitri Shostakovich.

The Horszowski Trio: A Symphony of Mastery

Composed of Reiko Aizawa on piano, Ole Akahoshi on cello, and Jesse Mills on violin, the Horszowski Trio has been a powerful presence in the chamber music scene since 2011. Their performances, known for their depth and dynamism, have graced numerous prestigious venues worldwide. They have received critical acclaim for their recordings, with a particular focus on their rendition of Robert Schumann's complete piano trios.

Mieczysław Horszowski's Last Pupil

The trio's connection to Mieczysław Horszowski is embodied by Reiko Aizawa, who was the maestro's last pupil. Their performances are not merely renditions of classical works by luminaries such as Beethoven, Schumann, and Brahms, but they are also advocates for contemporary music, bridging the gap between the past and the present.

Shelter Island Friends of Music: A Tradition of Accessibility

The concert series conducted by Shelter Island Friends of Music is a beacon of accessibility. There is no admission fee, inviting audiences from all walks of life to enjoy the magic of music. The event concludes with a reception where attendees have the chance to interact with the musicians, fostering a connection between the audience and the artists. For those interested in the season's concerts, further information can be found on the organization's website.