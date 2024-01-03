Horse_ebooks: The Twitter Phenomenon That Anticipated Today’s AI Discourse

A decade ago, a Twitter account named Horse_ebooks took the internet by storm, tweeting seemingly random snippets from books. It amassed a cult following, with many drawn to its absurdist humor and accidental poetry. Initially believed to be a typical spambot, a shocking revelation in 2013 unveiled the human hand behind the account – artist Jacob Bakkila.

Blurring the Line Between Man and Machine

Having bought the account in 2012, Bakkila set out to explore the dichotomy between authorship and automation. He continued to mimic the account’s previously automated style by manually tweeting random excerpts from books. His project blurred the boundary between human and bot, posing questions about the nature of authorship in an age increasingly dominated by artificial intelligence.

The Legacy of Horse_ebooks

With over 200,000 followers at its peak, Horse_ebooks became an internet phenomenon. Despite a decade of inactivity, it retains influence over more than 131,000 followers. Bakkila’s experiment offers a fascinating glimpse into the infancy of today’s AI-powered chatbots. It also serves as a testament to the potential of AI integration into various aspects of life, including the art world.

Chatbots and The Future of AI

Today, AI-powered chatbots are being used for various tasks, from assisting with homework to providing companionship. As they become more integrated into daily life, legal and ethical questions arise around their use of human-generated content. Bakkila, in an interview with The Guardian, delves into these topics, his artistic interventions, and the evolving landscape of AI in society. He also discusses the influence of earlier AI models like SmarterChild and the tendency to project exponential growth onto technology.

In a world where the lines between human and machine continue to blur, the legacy of Horse_ebooks remains relevant. It serves as a reminder of the broader discourse on AI and chatbots, a discourse that continues to evolve as technology advances.