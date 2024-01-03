en English
Honoring the Legacy of Loïs Mailou Jones at the Museum of Fine Arts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
The Museum of Fine Arts has unveiled a retrospective dedicated to the illustrious career of Loïs Mailou Jones, a versatile artist known for her forays into realism, postimpressionism, and textile design. Despite being a small exhibition, it provides a succinct insight into Jones’s artistic evolution and the refinement of her vision.

Challenging the Status Quo

Born into an educated family that nurtured her artistic proclivities, Jones grappled with racial hurdles that shaped her career trajectory. An encounter with rejection at a boutique spurred her to accept a faculty position at Howard University. Her initial works, such as “Negro Student” and “Portrait of Hudson”, manifested her prowess but were devoid of personal expression.

Paris: The Turning Point

A sabbatical to Paris in 1937-1938 marked a watershed moment for Jones. This period catalyzed a renewed vibrancy and dynamism in her oeuvre, earning her widespread acclaim. During this time, Jones was encouraged to concentrate more on African-American subjects, dovetailing with the cultural movements of the era.

Embracing African Heritage

Jones’s work began to prominently assimilate African influences, particularly after her sojourns in Haiti and Africa. This resulted in potent pieces such as “Veve Vodou II”, “Ubi Girl From Tai Region”, and “La Baker”, which exalted African heritage and the empowerment of African women.

The Museum of Fine Arts’ history of supporting Jones—with many of her works forming part of their collection and previous exhibitions spotlighting her art—endures in this retrospective. This tribute continues to honor her legacy and seminal contribution to art history.

Artists/Artwork Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

