en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Honoring 17 Years of ‘Guru’: Abhishek Bachchan and Bollywood Reflect on the Film’s Significance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
Honoring 17 Years of ‘Guru’: Abhishek Bachchan and Bollywood Reflect on the Film’s Significance

As the clock struck midnight on January 12, the world turned its eyes to the 17th anniversary of the Indian film ‘Guru’. A beacon in the oeuvre of acclaimed director Mani Ratnam, ‘Guru’ recounts the metamorphosis of Gurukant Desai, played by Abhishek Bachchan, from a humble Gujarati man to a powerful business magnate. The film’s resonance with audiences, both domestically and globally, is a testament to its timeless appeal and potent narrative.

‘Guru’ – A Milestone in Indian Cinema

The impact of ‘Guru’ is far-reaching, with its tale of ambition and transformation striking a chord with audiences and critics alike. The film’s premiere at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival set the tone for the critical acclaim it would receive. Featuring a star-studded cast that included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, R Madhavan, and Vidya Balan, ‘Guru’ was a cinematic tour de force that showcased the breadth of talent within Indian cinema.

Abhishek Bachchan Reflects on the Legacy of ‘Guru’

In a heartfelt tribute to the film on its 17th anniversary, Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to share a compilation of significant scenes and dialogues. This intimate insight into his reflections on the film and its enduring importance to him struck a responsive chord with his followers. Abhishek’s portrayal of Gurukant Desai was lauded as ‘immaculate and unbeatable’ by none other than his father, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, further underscoring the film’s significance in Indian cinema.

Celebrities and Fans Pay Tribute to ‘Guru’

Abhishek’s post sparked a wave of nostalgia, inviting comments from various celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar and Sonali Bendre. Their admiration for the film illuminated the lasting impression ‘Guru’ has made on the film fraternity. The actor’s recent appearance in the sports-drama ‘Ghoomer’, alongside Saiyami Kher, directed by R Balki, reminded fans of his versatility and commitment to his craft. As ‘Guru’ celebrates its 17th year, it continues to be a testament to the enduring power of compelling storytelling and exceptional performances.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Guy Ritchie Helms New Heist Film with John Krasinski, Natalie Portman for Apple TV Plus
Acclaimed director Guy Ritchie is poised to helm a new heist film for Apple TV Plus, starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as sibling protagonists. The script, written by James Vanderbilt—known for his work on ‘Zodiac’ and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’—unfolds an intriguing narrative surrounding a global heist with an extraordinary objective: The legendary Fountain of
Guy Ritchie Helms New Heist Film with John Krasinski, Natalie Portman for Apple TV Plus
Two Harbors to Host Legendary Country Acts Shenandoah and Bellamy Brothers
9 mins ago
Two Harbors to Host Legendary Country Acts Shenandoah and Bellamy Brothers
MTV Redefines Reality TV With 'Date2 Remember Mr and Miss Runway Model'
9 mins ago
MTV Redefines Reality TV With 'Date2 Remember Mr and Miss Runway Model'
Stephen Foster Memorial Day 2024: Honoring America's First Professional Songwriter
4 mins ago
Stephen Foster Memorial Day 2024: Honoring America's First Professional Songwriter
DC Comics Unveils a New Batman: Tim Fox Steps into the Spotlight
4 mins ago
DC Comics Unveils a New Batman: Tim Fox Steps into the Spotlight
Ireland's Music Scene: A Symphony of Live Performances
5 mins ago
Ireland's Music Scene: A Symphony of Live Performances
Latest Headlines
World News
Providence College Scores Major Recruiting Victory Amidst Other News
27 seconds
Providence College Scores Major Recruiting Victory Amidst Other News
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
49 seconds
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
AAFA Backs Nelson Cunningham as Deputy USTR Amid Criticism
53 seconds
AAFA Backs Nelson Cunningham as Deputy USTR Amid Criticism
US Political Turmoil: Hinderaker Expresses Concerns Ahead of Presidential Election
1 min
US Political Turmoil: Hinderaker Expresses Concerns Ahead of Presidential Election
Iowa High School Basketball: Cedar Rapids Kennedy Tops Super 10 Rankings
1 min
Iowa High School Basketball: Cedar Rapids Kennedy Tops Super 10 Rankings
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
2 mins
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
2 mins
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
Marcus Dackers Returns to Southend United on Loan
2 mins
Marcus Dackers Returns to Southend United on Loan
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology
3 mins
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
49 seconds
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app