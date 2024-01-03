Hong Kong’s Film Industry Struggles Despite Local Film Success, China’s Box Office Hits Record High

2023 marked a significant milestone for Hong Kong’s film industry as the local courtroom drama ‘A Guilty Conscience’ clinched the title of the highest-grossing film ever in the region’s box office. The film raked in a staggering HK$115 million ($14.7 million), carving out a success story for local titles in a market predominantly occupied by international films.

Struggling to Find Pre-Pandemic Footing

Despite this unprecedented achievement, the cinema market in Hong Kong struggled to regain its pre-pandemic robustness. As per the data from Hong Kong Box Office Limited, the annual cinema revenue for 2023 was HK$1.43 billion ($184 million). Although a 25% increase from the previous year, it was still 25% less than the HK$1.92 billion ($246 million) earned in 2019, the last year before the pandemic.

The year also saw a total of 267 film releases, a marked increase from the 217 in 2022, but still lagging behind the 329 releases in 2019. These figures hint at a shift in consumer behavior, with audiences favoring overseas travel over cinema visits post-pandemic. It also highlights the challenges faced by the film industry, such as a limited selection of movies and the impact of COVID-era production issues.

Condition of Film Production and Cinema Sectors

The film production and cinema sectors were labeled as being in ‘poor condition,’ mirroring the broader challenges encountered in bouncing back from pandemic-related disruptions. The drop in per screen average revenues from RMB921,000 per year to RMB63,600 also raised questions about the health of the cinema exhibition sector.

Chinese Box Office Reigns Supreme

On the other hand, China’s box office revenue during the three-day New Year’s Day holiday in 2024 reached a record-high of approximately 1.53 billion yuan, surpassing the previous record set in 2021. The romantic fantasy film ‘Shining for One Thing’ topped the box office charts, generating 608 million yuan, while the comedy film ‘Johnny Keep Walking!’ landed the second spot with a total earning of 234 million yuan. Chinese produced movies secured all of the top ten chart places at the China box office as theatrical revenues in 2023 bounced back strongly, recording an 83% improvement on the previous year. However, it was still 14.5% short of the RMB64.3 billion grossed in 2019, the last pre-COVID year.